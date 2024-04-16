

He made Brundage look like he didn't belong to the UFC compared to Cage Warriors fighters who did better vs McGregor

I totally forgot he wrestled Holloway in R3. I think he was injured

After TUF, I thought Brandao would be champ. McGregor showed he was so much better

His fights with Poirier are weird. The first was a victory with strikes to the back of the head (Herb Dean) and the last loss on an injury

Siver never touched him while being top 10

Mendes was close to a crucifix and Herb Dean spent his time talking to him. People were saying his rise to the title was accelerated but Holloway, Mendes, Poirier, Brandao, and Siver was quite a run

Aldo's fight was crazy

He had to rely on an anti-Nate gameplan to beat Nate Diaz

The Alvarez fight was McGregor's masterclass. I don't know if Alvarez doesn't regret not signing for the Nurmagomedov fight

Cerrone should have been investigated if he wasn't already a rich guy