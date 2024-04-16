Rewatch The Mac's run (only victories)

Koala

Koala

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
1,113
Reaction score
2,030

He made Brundage look like he didn't belong to the UFC compared to Cage Warriors fighters who did better vs McGregor
I totally forgot he wrestled Holloway in R3. I think he was injured
After TUF, I thought Brandao would be champ. McGregor showed he was so much better
His fights with Poirier are weird. The first was a victory with strikes to the back of the head (Herb Dean) and the last loss on an injury
Siver never touched him while being top 10
Mendes was close to a crucifix and Herb Dean spent his time talking to him. People were saying his rise to the title was accelerated but Holloway, Mendes, Poirier, Brandao, and Siver was quite a run
Aldo's fight was crazy
He had to rely on an anti-Nate gameplan to beat Nate Diaz
The Alvarez fight was McGregor's masterclass. I don't know if Alvarez doesn't regret not signing for the Nurmagomedov fight
Cerrone should have been investigated if he wasn't already a rich guy
 
Koala said:

He made Brundage look like he didn't belong to the UFC compared to Cage Warriors fighters who did better vs McGregor
I totally forgot he wrestled Holloway in R3. I think he was injured
After TUF, I thought Brandao would be champ. McGregor showed he was so much better
His fights with Poirier are weird. The first was a victory with strikes to the back of the head (Herb Dean) and the last loss on an injury
Siver never touched him while being top 10
Mendes was close to a crucifix and Herb Dean spent his time talking to him. People were saying his rise to the title was accelerated but Holloway, Mendes, Poirier, Brandao, and Siver was quite a run
Aldo's fight was crazy
He had to rely on an anti-Nate gameplan to beat Nate Diaz
The Alvarez fight was McGregor's masterclass. I don't know if Alvarez doesn't regret not signing for the Nurmagomedov fight
Cerrone should have been investigated if he wasn't already a rich guy
Click to expand...

He’s usually always in exciting fights, I’ll give the guy that. Though it’s arguably more entertaining when he loses because it displays his McChicken heart and is likely followed up by a full on meltdown.
 
Just watching this vid and you can see in the Mendes fight and Diaz 2 fight that Conor has pretty poor boxing defence.

He’s very good at moving out of distance but he has almost no head movement, he does dip to his left a lot though so i guess that counts. He also has less lateral movement than i remember.

He was getting clipped a lot.

It finally caught up to him in the 2nd Dustin fight.
 
Cowboy wasn't expecting that, he wanted to touch gloves and start slow. Kinda similar to Khamzat vs Holland
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,409
Messages
55,418,473
Members
174,765
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top