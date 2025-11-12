The Lost Era: The UFC's biggest mistake in the last decade

In the last 10 years, we can point to many errors made by the UFC. But in my view, one of those errors has robbed fans of more great fights than any other one. And that error was the purging of the flyweight division.



Once Demetrious Johnson went over to ONE, the UFC essentially tried to purge the division, forcing many top flyweights (ie: Lineker/Dodson) to move up to 135, with the UFC showing no interest in even retaining other top 10 talents (ie: Horiguchi).



Thankfully, Moreno/Figueiredo 1 effectively acted as the Forrest/Bonnar of the division, breathing new life into it. And five years later, with so many great flyweight fights and contenders, it's clear the UFC's purging of the division was a grave mistake.



Case in point this past weekend: Joseph Morales. Morales originally fought in the UFC in 2017-2018, going 1-2 which included a loss to Figueredo. He and many others were released during the purge. Thankfully, he managed to claw his way back into the UFC by winning TUF, and has shown some spectacular grappling in his two return UFC fights, even hitting a spectacular X-guard sweep against Matt Schnell. (Speaking of which, Marcelo Garcia competes against Lachlan Giles in December in ONE.)



The introduction of the flyweight division (and featherweight and bantamweight divisions) had its share of critics, with many claiming to have no interest in "manlets". And while 125 is still not a marquee division for the UFC, it has unquestionably grown a number of top exciting fighters (Van, Pantoja, Taira), which makes me wonder what we missed from the lost era.