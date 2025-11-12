The Lost Era: The UFC's biggest mistake in the last decade

In the last 10 years, we can point to many errors made by the UFC. But in my view, one of those errors has robbed fans of more great fights than any other one. And that error was the purging of the flyweight division.

Once Demetrious Johnson went over to ONE, the UFC essentially tried to purge the division, forcing many top flyweights (ie: Lineker/Dodson) to move up to 135, with the UFC showing no interest in even retaining other top 10 talents (ie: Horiguchi).

Thankfully, Moreno/Figueiredo 1 effectively acted as the Forrest/Bonnar of the division, breathing new life into it. And five years later, with so many great flyweight fights and contenders, it's clear the UFC's purging of the division was a grave mistake.

Case in point this past weekend: Joseph Morales. Morales originally fought in the UFC in 2017-2018, going 1-2 which included a loss to Figueredo. He and many others were released during the purge. Thankfully, he managed to claw his way back into the UFC by winning TUF, and has shown some spectacular grappling in his two return UFC fights, even hitting a spectacular X-guard sweep against Matt Schnell. (Speaking of which, Marcelo Garcia competes against Lachlan Giles in December in ONE.)

The introduction of the flyweight division (and featherweight and bantamweight divisions) had its share of critics, with many claiming to have no interest in "manlets". And while 125 is still not a marquee division for the UFC, it has unquestionably grown a number of top exciting fighters (Van, Pantoja, Taira), which makes me wonder what we missed from the lost era.
 
FLW division has been a shitshow since Demetrious went away. First of all we never saw Dodson vs Benavidez to know who was the real number 2.

Then you had Horiguchi and many others going away. They released Mokaev who is top tier fighter with an undefeated because he hurt some feelings.

Moreno vs Figuereido fighting 89 times was a shitshow too.
 
UFCs biggest mistake was having too many cards and divisions. Remember back in 2010 when there were only 5 divisions, each with a relevant champion? The ESPN deal required them to put on many watered down cards. They really only need 6-7 PPVs and 6-8 TV cards per year. That would allow all of them to be properly promoted. We are tired of seeing lacklluster cards almost every week. They can drop the men's bantam and flyweight divisions; little men don't sell. They can have 3 women's divisions at 110, 125, and 140. They need to uncap the heavyweight division, or at least raise the weight limit to 285.
 
There are a few big mistakes in my opinion:

  • Bringing in the Women's Featherweight Division. It was a terrible division and aside from Nunes and Cyborg was just a division full of bad WMMA fighters.

  • Letting Jones hold the Heavyweight Division up for the ghost of Stipe for basically 2 years. The Heavyweight Division still has not recovered and in 2026 the UFC Heavyweight Division is just as stale as it ever was.

  • Never investing in the Women's Bantamweight Division beyond Ronda and Amanda. The Women's Bantamweight Division is full of old women. An example is Miesha Tate is still in the top 15 and her peak was almost 10 years ago.

  • Keeping around The Ultimate Fighter. That show lost its appeal years ago. DWCS is a far better show at this point.
 
Michael Wetzel said:
UFCs biggest mistake was having too many cards and divisions. Remember back in 2010 when there were only 5 divisions, each with a relevant champion? The ESPN deal required them to put on many watered down cards. They really only need 6-7 PPVs and 6-8 TV cards per year. That would allow all of them to be properly promoted. We are tired of seeing lacklluster cards almost every week. They can drop the men's bantam and flyweight divisions; little men don't sell. They can have 3 women's divisions at 110, 125, and 140. They need to uncap the heavyweight division, or at least raise the weight limit to 285.
Less exciting bantamweights more heavyweights who gas after a minute and cage wrestle all fight is exactly what we need.
 
Drug testing Overeem. Heavyweight division needs more horse meat.
 
