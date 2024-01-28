Opinion The lord told me to create a Crypto exchange and pocketed millions from people who attend their church.

PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
29,906
Reaction score
18,355
Oh well his flock got fuxk and holding the bag for millions of dollars and Colorado is going after him for 1.5 million. He said god told him he would cover him but his exchange software failed him. He is blaming god for his crypto scam failing and apparently ran it for some time before the wheels started failing off. You cannot make this up the paster was running a ponzi scheme like bernie madoff and is now in deep trouble. Who do you think this guy is voting for lol.


 
Since the evidence for Lord's existence that this guy has access to (ie none) is the same as everyone else, who are you to say that the almighty didn't in fact tell him to scam his congregation with crypto???
 
Last edited:
PEB said:
All these Televangelists are pushing for Trump. Point to me an number of Televangelists actually voting for Biden? A few black churches support Biden but as far as making money broadcasting goes not many.
Click to expand...
Get some help for your TDS you burner account having turd.
 
Disgusting.
Even more of an abomination than the usual "word of faith"/prosperity doctrine church.
Although when they go on "mission trips" to flaunt their wealth in developing nations as evidence of how God wants to materially bless his Church and as proof that he'll reward their "seed faith" donations with abundant wealth, before heading home with those donations, that's significantly more evil even than online crypto scams run as a "Church".
Hard to believe there'd be any other response to this guy pushing a "crypto currency and exchange" through his "online church" than Matthew 21.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
This isn’t political.
Click to expand...

ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Did you post with the right account this time?
Click to expand...

Staph infection said:
Get some help for your TDS you burner account having turd.
Click to expand...

Rob Battisti said:
dubs may be in order at this point. Just to get him to chill with the TDS
Click to expand...
It's honestly just so precious how fucking mad you get at a post that isn't even targeting you. Or maybe it is because you're all religious cultists? So instead of being embarrassed like you should be, the cognitive dissonance causes you to lash out? Either way it's so fucking funny. Carry on.
 
blackheart said:
It's honestly just so precious how fucking mad you get at a post that isn't even targeting you. Or maybe it is because you're all religious cultists? So instead of being embarrassed like you should be, the cognitive dissonance causes you to lash out? Either way it's so fucking funny. Carry on.
Click to expand...
I mean, PEB 100% have TDS so idk what you’re on about.
 
blackheart said:
It's honestly just so precious how fucking mad you get at a post that isn't even targeting you. Or maybe it is because you're all religious cultists? So instead of being embarrassed like you should be, the cognitive dissonance causes you to lash out? Either way it's so fucking funny. Carry on.
Click to expand...

0 likes
 
Ruprecht said:
Disgusting.
Even more of an abomination than the usual "word of faith"/prosperity doctrine church.
Although when they go on "mission trips" to flaunt their wealth in developing nations as evidence of how God wants to materially bless his Church and as proof that he'll reward their "seed faith" donations with abundant wealth, before heading home with those donations, that's significantly more evil even than online crypto scams run as a "Church".
Hard to believe there'd be any other response to this guy pushing a "crypto currency and exchange" through his "online church" than Matthew 21.
Click to expand...

Great point, thank you.
 
Ruprecht said:
Disgusting.
Even more of an abomination than the usual "word of faith"/prosperity doctrine church.
Although when they go on "mission trips" to flaunt their wealth in developing nations as evidence of how God wants to materially bless his Church and as proof that he'll reward their "seed faith" donations with abundant wealth, before heading home with those donations, that's significantly more evil even than online crypto scams run as a "Church".
Hard to believe there'd be any other response to this guy pushing a "crypto currency and exchange" through his "online church" than Matthew 21.
Click to expand...
Indeed, for the love of money is the root of all evil.
 
blackheart said:
It's honestly just so precious how fucking mad you get at a post that isn't even targeting you. Or maybe it is because you're all religious cultists? So instead of being embarrassed like you should be, the cognitive dissonance causes you to lash out? Either way it's so fucking funny. Carry on.
Click to expand...
Who is mad? The guy posted a dumb topic and then tried to spin it into some Trump thing. It is stupid that Trump sits in this guys head so much he has to try to spin a scumbag preachers Ponzi scheme into a Trump related subject.
 
Staph infection said:
Who is mad? The guy posted a dumb topic and then tried to spin it into some Trump thing. It is stupid that Trump sits in this guys head so much he has to try to spin a scumbag preachers Ponzi scheme into a Trump related subject.
Click to expand...
If you're a Christian, which I'm assuming you are since you're in here seething, why aren't you directing your anger at the sea of Christian charlatans that are disgracing and embarrassing your faith?
 
LOL

I can't believe people are so stupid.

Not only did he rip off his congregation to remodel his house, he also blamed God for it <Lmaoo>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Colby Covington: Jon Jones told the UFC he refuses to share MSG card with me
6 7 8
Replies
152
Views
8K
svmr_db
svmr_db

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,283
Messages
54,992,378
Members
174,539
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top