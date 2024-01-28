PEB
Oh well his flock got fuxk and holding the bag for millions of dollars and Colorado is going after him for 1.5 million. He said god told him he would cover him but his exchange software failed him. He is blaming god for his crypto scam failing and apparently ran it for some time before the wheels started failing off. You cannot make this up the paster was running a ponzi scheme like bernie madoff and is now in deep trouble. Who do you think this guy is voting for lol.