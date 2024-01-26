I see a class action lawsuit brewingBiden's handlers gave an ultimatum. Allow them to cut down the wire tomorrow or else. There's talks of federalizing the TX national guard - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/j...o-federalize-texas-national-guard/ar-BB1heWCg
federal land is limited, it does not extend into the state. they can rightfully protect their state landsIt's a fascinating legal development. They're absolutely in the wrong in some ways because they can't usurp federal authority over federal borders or immigration. And Abbot can't just declare an "invasion" as justification for doing so. But there are enough gray areas that I'm sure they're within the law on specific aspects of this.
Yeah, I'm wondering how it will play out. I'm not too familiar with Texas (I've only been to the Houston airport) but it certainly seems unique compared to all the other states.Don't mess with Texas...unless you're the Federal Government.
Too close to call.
No, they cannot arrest anyone breaking the law. They can arrest anyone breaking state law. They can't arrest people for breaking federal law, which includes anything immigration related.they can arrest anyone breaking the law. when getting arrested guess what they ask for, ID. if you can not provide ID you are placed on a hold while your fingerprints are ran to determine your identity. If you can not prove you are a US citizen then ICE takes over. Hell, when I lived in oregon, by LAW you had to have ID on you at all times. it was illegal to not have it.
where did I say federal law?No, they cannot arrest anyone breaking the law. They can arrest anyone breaking state law. They can't arrest people for breaking federal law, which includes anything immigration related.
It is not illegal in Oregon to refuse to identify yourself, but police may detain you until they establish your identity. You can be charged with a crime if you provide false identification information. You may refuse to provide your Social Security number. You do not have to answer questions without a lawyer present.Can you show me the Oregon statute that says you must have an ID on you at all times?