As Trump's administration continues to push the boundaries of legality and the foundation of our Democracy, I'd like to issue a challenge to his remaining supporters on this forum.
Where do you draw the line in the sand? What would Trump or his administration have to do for you to finally say "enough is enough"? What would this nation have to become for you to withdraw all support for him and his administration?
You can say whatever you'd like, of course, but here are a few options.
Trump refuses to comply with orders from the Supreme Court.
The government begins threatening public officials. <----- You are here.
The government begins deporting incarcerated (convicted criminal) US citizens.
Trump declares war against (strikes or invades) an adversary.
Trump declares war against (strikes or invades) an ally.
Trump deploys the military within our borders.
Trump declares martial law.
The government arrests dissenters who are exercising their free speech.
The government begins deporting non-incarcerated (non-criminal) US citizens.
Trump refuses to leave office if impeached and convicted.
Trump dissolves Congress / SCOTUS.
Trump deploys the military against (fires upon) US citizens within our borders.
Trump pauses or cancels elections.
I make this thread solely in the interest of posterity and future discussions. I'm not claiming that any of the above is or is not probable (I'll keep my opinion on that to another discussion).
So, what does the "Don't Tread On Me" crowd say?
