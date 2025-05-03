Law The Line in the Sand - A challenge for Sherdog's Trump supporters

As Trump's administration continues to push the boundaries of legality and the foundation of our Democracy, I'd like to issue a challenge to his remaining supporters on this forum.

Where do you draw the line in the sand? What would Trump or his administration have to do for you to finally say "enough is enough"? What would this nation have to become for you to withdraw all support for him and his administration?

You can say whatever you'd like, of course, but here are a few options.

Trump refuses to comply with orders from the Supreme Court.
The government begins threatening public officials. <----- You are here.
The government begins deporting incarcerated (convicted criminal) US citizens.
Trump declares war against (strikes or invades) an adversary.
Trump declares war against (strikes or invades) an ally.
Trump deploys the military within our borders.
Trump declares martial law.
The government arrests dissenters who are exercising their free speech.
The government begins deporting non-incarcerated (non-criminal) US citizens.
Trump refuses to leave office if impeached and convicted.
Trump dissolves Congress / SCOTUS.
Trump deploys the military against (fires upon) US citizens within our borders.
Trump pauses or cancels elections.

I make this thread solely in the interest of posterity and future discussions. I'm not claiming that any of the above is or is not probable (I'll keep my opinion on that to another discussion).

So, what does the "Don't Tread On Me" crowd say?
 
The party that ignored drone strikes on our citizens, bought the impeachments from the Steele dossier, encouraged the lawfare on Trump, etc. Is now concerned about over-reach?

Sulla could begin the proscriptions tomorrow and I will just smile.
 
Here is the list of things that would cause 50% of Trump supporters to say enough is enough:

1. USA turns their back on Isreal

End of list.


Here is the list of things that would cause the other 50% of Trump supporters to say enough is enough:

1.

End of list.
 
Trump has already crossed the line. As you all know, I am one of the biggest Trump supporters here, but enough is enough. Join me and tens of millions of former Trump supporters and vote for Kamala in 2028.

Say no to RACISM.
Say no to Transphobia.
Say no to Islamophobia.
Say no to White supremacy.
 
There is not one trump supporter that has a line. The logic they live by is “if we voted Kamala it would be worse” so the line doesn’t exist in their heads. Even if trump dropped ten nukes on American cities they would still go “but Kamala would be worse”.
 
Stoic1 said:
The party that ignored drone strikes on our citizens, bought the impeachments from the Steele dossier, encouraged the lawfare on Trump, etc. Is now concerned about over-reach?

Sulla could begin the proscriptions tomorrow and I will just smile.
Click to expand...
Lmao “the impeachments from the Steele dossier”?? Wtf does that even mean? Neither of Trump’s 2 impeachments were related to the Mueller investigation or Crossfire Hurricane,, and neither of those things were based on the dossier.
You guys never cease to amaze me with how little you understand about that, it’s really remarkable.

Hurr durr “Lawfare.” I’d be shocked AF if you ever read a single GA or DC indictment or court filing, let alone understood them. American conservatives are truly amongst the most ill-informed people I’ve ever encountered.
 
tastaylvr said:
There is not one trump supporter that has a line. The logic they live by is “if we voted Kamala it would be worse” so the line doesn’t exist in their heads. Even if trump dropped ten nukes on American cities they would still go “but Kamala would be worse”.
Click to expand...

That is certainly a possibility, and judging by the responses so far, it could be the most likely one. I don't think they realize that their non-responses are just as much of a tell as any, and just as valid a reply as I would want. I'll save my opinion until later, but I do believe most of them do have a specific line in the sand (I intentionally didn't list it).
 
most of them will find a way to excuse all of that list..
 
