The Leon who fought tonight was the worst looking champion in a title fight in recent memory

Leon is one the most unmotivated , lack of energy or emergency to win a fight.

Belal is a pile to we are in the shittiest 170 era
 
FrankDux said:
Leon looked unmotivated, unprepared, lethargic.

Meanwhile, Belal looked amazing. Belal walked Leon down from start to finish. Belal's striking > Leon's striking and it wasn't even close.
To be fair, Leon looked like this when he won the title from Usman for 4 and a half rounds. I don't think Leon handles adversity well. If he's on the back foot he stays on the back foot.
 
