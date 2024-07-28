The Leon who fought tonight was the worst looking champion in a title fight in recent memory

Hard to believe Leon was able to beat Usman the wet blanket twice.
Last time a WW had that bad of a performance was Woodley v Usman.
Leon always looks like that lolLeon looked unmotivated, unprepared, lethargic.
Meanwhile, Belal looked amazing. Belal walked Leon down from start to finish. Belal's striking > Leon's striking and it wasn't even close.
No shit SherlockGSP would have beaten both of them on the same night.
I don't think Belal beats whoever he fights next tbhBelal isn't beating Shaved Cat.
I blame the timing of the fight. UFC title fights should not happen at 5am.
I like the Cat but Belal is very capable of taking that fight.Belal isn't beating Shaved Cat.