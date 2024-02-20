The Length of the Topuria Era?

jk7707 said: Is there any fighter at any of the nearby weight classes currently on the UFC roster that you'd favor over Topuria? What is the formula to beat him? Click to expand...

I need to see his cardio tested by a top notch pressure fighter IE either Max or Evloev, and I need to see him fight a lengthy technical striker since he's pretty reliant on getting on the inside to effectively strike and has had his shit rocked by lanky guys twice now by head kicks, so maybe a Yair type guy. From there? Well 145lbs globally is arguably the deepest division but in the UFC its always been terrible. Why the UFC wasn't willing to shell out money to sign AJ McKee or Salahdine Parnasse is just sad, plus they let Bellator sign elite prospects like Timur Khizriev and Khasan Magomedsharipov...while they sign fucking 7-2 contender series chaff.Anyways, I'd like to see Topuria vs Evloev and or Max, then we will get a real good idea. The win vs Volk was amazing but otherwise his competition hasn't been great, decent sure, but Volk was 35 and went from 145 to 155, back to 145, had surgery, back up to 155 where he was violently knocked out on short notice and claimed he was heavily drinking and then...he went back down to 145lbs to face Ilia. Volks a smart guy but that's some of the worst career decisions fucking ever. It's fine to question how much this was Ilia being amazing and Volk declining. That said, Ilia is super young, undefeated and an insanely gifted athlete, he has the makings to go on a long run potentially. I still gotta Lotta questions though.