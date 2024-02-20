The Length of the Topuria Era?

He was close to going out here after an early head kick. Hilbert is a giant and was doing well, but Topuria got that one hitter quitter. The fight was also at 155.
Is there any fighter at any of the nearby weight classes currently on the UFC roster that you'd favor over Topuria? What is the formula to beat him?
I saw that fight. Herbert frustrated him early being much bigger and having the length to take advantage of it. Topuria isn't even a big FW, so getting hurt, coming back, and scoring a highlight reel KO himself is a solid feather in his cap IMO.