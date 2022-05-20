Got a buddy who is a big DnD fan. Watched on his recommendation, was not disappointed. Good stuff.
I enjoy hearing about my buddy's DnD adventures just never wanted to play. This show scratched my itch. Hope they do another season or a different story.
I feel ya, my buddy is nuts for it. Gave him a bunch of leather we use for holsters and he fashioned a pretty damn good DnD bag for his maps and character pieces. I was impressed.The same for me. Not into DnD, actually never played. Already looking forward to that next season.
I love both seasons but second on is more serious than the first. I kind of liked the (stronger) comedic element in the first.This has been one of my favorite shows to come out in the past few years. The second season has been awesome-- even better than the first.
Can’t wait for the next drop on Friday!