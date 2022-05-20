Television The Legend of Vox Machina

xHeadx

xHeadx

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 15, 2007
Messages
6,222
Reaction score
5,641
On Prime & worth a look. Anyone watching or have watched? Currently on episode 5. Fun show so far. Medieval fantasy with adult humor mixed in.







Please tag spoilers.

 
Got a buddy who is a big DnD fan. Watched on his recommendation, was not disappointed. Good stuff.
 
I enjoy hearing about my buddy's DnD adventures just never wanted to play. This show scratched my itch. Hope they do another season or a different story.
 
Sunnyvale TP said:
I enjoy hearing about my buddy's DnD adventures just never wanted to play. This show scratched my itch. Hope they do another season or a different story.
Click to expand...

The same for me. Not into DnD, actually never played. Already looking forward to that next season.
 
I found it to be terrific. Do not listen to their show, so went in completely blind. I was annoyed it was released weekly (even though it was like 3 at a time). And then pissed when it was over.

Glad they already got renewed.
 
xHeadx said:
The same for me. Not into DnD, actually never played. Already looking forward to that next season.
Click to expand...
I feel ya, my buddy is nuts for it. Gave him a bunch of leather we use for holsters and he fashioned a pretty damn good DnD bag for his maps and character pieces. I was impressed.
 
Loved the show. Even started watching some of their game sessions ( I used to love DnD). High quality stuff, and surprisingly cinematic (some of the monsters were creepy as fuck, and the climactic battle had some great "camera" work).

Can't wait for season 2 (it was picked up for at least 2 seasons).
 
I backed it on kickstarter.

Show did not disappoint. I like the animation style and they didn't pull any punches with the adult themes of the show.
 
Great show. Adult humour, gore, a ribald bard, and all in D&D fantasy world.
 
Interesting. I'll have to give this a watch. I'm going through all of Critical Role (kill me now) for research purposes and will probably do a paper around it on new-media storytelling and convergences with corporate culture over the next few years. Something like this is definitely relevant.

Honestly, the whole Critical Role thing is fun too - if you're not listening to it for weeks on end.
 
4 more episodes to go. Scanlan may be my favorite though I like all of the main characters.

 
Madmick said:
This has been one of my favorite shows to come out in the past few years. The second season has been awesome-- even better than the first.
Click to expand...
I love both seasons but second on is more serious than the first. I kind of liked the (stronger) comedic element in the first.
Can’t wait for the next drop on Friday!
 
They are doing a great job adapting both the show and overall D&D mechanics for an animated series.

Glad we are getting a Mighty Nein show too. Different characters but some absolutely phenomenal performances form the cast as the changed characters
 
Speedy1 said:
I love both seasons but second on is more serious than the first. I kind of liked the (stronger) comedic element in the first.
Can’t wait for the next drop on Friday!
Click to expand...
Sure, but don't fret, Scanlan is still singing about butt stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,526
Messages
56,395,032
Members
175,198
Latest member
suededragon

Share this page

Back
Top