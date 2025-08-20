i wanted to give this idea a fair tryuse perplexity, a source-focused AI chat bot, to generate tables of left-wing ideologies that gained support between 2004 (year after iraq war started) til now, and to do the same for right wing ideology.of course its still AI, but at least there are links for the sources it claims the data from.i tried to be as objective with the prompt as i could"What were some left wing opinions that were controversial in 2004 US that are now widely accepted? Make a table summarizing the opinion, the approval rating of that opinion in 2004, and the approval rating of that opinion nowWhat were some right wing opinions that were controversial in 2004 US that are now widely accepted? Make a separate table summarizing the opinion, the approval rating of that opinion in 2004, and the approval rating of that opinion now"You can see the table generated in the link, with 4 major opinions: same sex marriage, cannabis, federal min wage, universal health careFor the right wing opinions, no table was generated and its main response was "After extensive research,."