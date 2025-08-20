sakfjgadsyukgf
Seems underdiscussed. As an Old, I was a liberal in the 2000s. Here's what we were right about:
- We said the war in Iraq & Afghanistan was a mistake. Crazy how almost everyone agrees with this now, including Trump & all the populists on the right. Who's still pro-Iraq war? Dick Cheney? David French?
- We said free trade (we called it 'globalization' then) was a mistake. The left was against NAFTA and China entering the WTO, those were always big Republican positions. Does anyone disagree these days?
- We said gay people should be able to marry each other. This was a super-controversial view in the 2000s. What's the approval rating on gay marriage now? Like 70%?
- We said weed should be legalized. This was always a big leftwing position. Today it's legal in 40 states medicinally- including super-red ones- and straight up legal in 24 states