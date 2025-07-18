Social The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert Gets Canceled

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,768
Reaction score
8,561
e52b4efc185137ce9e546e95d24abda8.jpg



CBS executives have announced that they have canceled the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, just days after the host blasted the network's settlement with President Donald Trump as a 'big fat bribe.'

Colbert's show, which began in 2015, will now come to an end in May 2026, executives with the network and Paramount, its new parent company, announced on Thursday.
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season,' they said in a statement, according to Deadline.
'We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire the Late Show franchise at that time,' the executives continued. 'We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and his broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.'

The network explained that the decision to cancel the show is 'purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.'
'It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,' it added.
But the announcement comes just days after Colbert slammed the network for settling the president's lawsuit for $16 million.

www.dailymail.co.uk

CBS to cancel Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS executives have announced that they have canceled the Late Show with Stephen Colbert , just days after the host blasted the network's settlement with President Donald Trump .
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Makes sense. Colbert, Stewart, Oliver..all of them are irrelevant now but networks still think there’s an appetite for left wing talk “comedy” shows

It’s just unfortunate they had to co-opt and destroy the traditional late night shows with their niche bullshit to get here.

Ratings were shit. Colbert was getting whooped by fucking Gutfeld every night despite Gutfeld being on basic cable and Colbert network.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,057
Messages
57,574,785
Members
175,751
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top