CBS executives have announced that they have canceled the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, just days after the host blasted the network's settlement with President Donald Trump as a 'big fat bribe.'Colbert's show, which began in 2015, will now come to an end in May 2026, executives with the network and Paramount, its new parent company, announced on Thursday.'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season,' they said in a statement, according to Deadline.'We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire the Late Show franchise at that time,' the executives continued. 'We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and his broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.'The network explained that the decision to cancel the show is 'purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.''It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,' it added.But the announcement comes just days after Colbert slammed the network for settling the president's lawsuit for $16 million.