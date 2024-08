HHJ said: The Saki fight has no relevance, going into a fight with Poatan. Click to expand...

Because you say so?It did happen and Saki was a killer back in the day. It’s been a long time since that and Rountree is a different fighter, but that did happen. I don’t think anyone has to ask for your permission to find it even remotely relevant.Rountree has better offense than defense and he will have his chance to out Pereira away. In a stand up fight he always has a chance.