I personally wouldn't be shocked if Dustin knocked out Islam.

I wouldn't be shocked if Islam subbed Dustin in the second round either.



I don't understand people giving Dustin no chance. If he wins they will say it was clear he had heavy hands etc. If he loses they will say he had no grappling and the result was obvious.

To me it's simple, post your bet slip for a huge sum if you are that sure, otherwise stop pretending you know how the fight will go.