Throwback The Last Time A Fighter Attempted To Tie Anderson Silva's Winning Streak

Headshot dead in round 5, just 1 minute from tying Anderson's 16 fight winning-streak. Anderson himself may have the most memorable round 5 finish of all-time vs Chael to keep his winning-streak alive.

If Islam loses, especially in round 5, then the curse of trying to tie Anderson becomes a real thing. JDM to win in round 5 odds currently as high as *2800, btw. He did nearly finish Belal in round 5 so I wouldn't be shocked if it happened.
 
I just put some loose change on it on Bet365. 38-1 so I had $1.12 over a round number. That will pay $40.32 and I will check back in if it wins.
 
For a good fighter...

Prolly...

"Tying Spider's record" is not the actual motivation.

I mean, if you've been around that long and won that many fights, you are probably fighting for something greater than tying some old guy's record.
Maybe the tie is more like icing on the cake.

Also, LOL at Din. He's a good dude, but everyone got surprised by that hail mary.
In the end, it wasn't any great Leon thing. It was an Usman lapse.

When you are cruising, don't forget to defend simple shit.
 
TITS said:
Has anyone attempted to tie Anderson Silva's losing streak?
Tony, BJ and Smilin Sam. Will anyone attempt Tony’s losing streak is the real question.
 
JoeRowe said:
JDM to win in round 5 odds currently as high as -2800, btw. He did nearly finish Belal in round 5 so I wouldn't be shocked if it happened.
You mean + 2800 ?

JDM by ko/tko round 5 is even better at +4000 which is the only realistic possibility unless you think he can sub Islam (lol) round 5 which is +20000
 
this is where Islam's streak ends and beside Kamaru despite a greater legacy than the latter.

a very ambitious fight by him but ive weighed it down and this is where his streak stops and i am extremely sure of it.
 
Egészségére! said:
You mean + 2800 ?

JDM by ko/tko round 5 is even better at +4000 which is the only realistic possibility unless you think he can sub Islam (lol) round 5 which is +20000
Yeah good catch. Lol definitely would be by KO/TKO, although nobody would've bet on Jiri by round SUB vs Glover either.

Feels like it's been a while since we had a 5th round finish in a title fight. 2023 was crazy when we got Jiri, Leon, Poatan in like a 6 or 7 PPV span.

EDIT: Islam, ironically enough, has the last 5th round finish in a title fight vs Poirier 20 PPVs ago.
 
DapperDave said:
Also, LOL at Din. He's a good dude, but everyone got surprised by that hail mary.
In the end, it wasn't any great Leon thing. It was an Usman lapse.
Perhaps it was an Usman lapse, but Din (and Joe Rogan by extension) said that Leon had resigned himself to losing a decision, and that was obviously false (as Anik was quick to point out immediately before the KO). You don't attempt fight-ending strikes if you're just trying to ride out the time and go home.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Perhaps it was an Usman lapse, but Din (and Joe Rogan by extension) said that Leon had resigned himself to losing a decision, and that was obviously false (as Anik was quick to point out immediately before the KO). You don't attempt fight-ending strikes if you're just trying to ride out the time and go home.
Meh.

Every fighter has a favorite strike. The one that comes easiest and most natural. The one they have thrown 8 million times since age 8.

Leon's is a lazy leg lift that targets a dummy ducker. It comes easy to Leon. His leg comes up quick and gets really high.

The leg weighs ten times more than a baseball bat, and the shin is hard as a baseball bat. Usman smashed his face on that as hard as he could.

Fight-ending strike, or thoroughly beaten and resigned fighter throwing easy shit hoping to catch a hail mary?

The best part of that fight was Leon's corner screaming what the fuck is wrong with you?!?

Some other fighter already said it: Leon's heart is good for 30 seconds. It takes Leon a week to get a mindset, and 30 seconds to lose it.
He is a fantastic physical specimen and God's gift to capoeira. That's about it.

He is playing some kind of drama on a stage where other contestants are there to actually fight.
The 3-piece-with-soda is an excellent indicator of what is actually going on.
Leon fer sure felt safe yelling shit at a dude in an interview 50 feet away.
Masvidal instantly walked out of that interview. No hesitation.
Leon did Leon shit.
Fighter did fighter shit.

Easy read.

I don't even really like Masvidal, but I know what he is. And I respect that.

Leon is a pussy.
 
Leon is a lot like Woodley. Good until faced with real adversity, then not much to look at. At all.
 
DapperDave said:
Leon is a lot like Woodley. Good until faced with real adversity, then not much to look at. At all.
Never though of it that way, but they do have similarities.

Woodley tends to fold mainly because of Cardio issues,
Edward’s has the cardio but lack of the mental aspect when it’s not going great, seems to really be his downfall.
 
JoeRowe said:
View attachment 1121014
After UFC 322 this is me.
wwe-ted-dibiase.gif
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Perhaps it was an Usman lapse, but Din (and Joe Rogan by extension) said that Leon had resigned himself to losing a decision, and that was obviously false (as Anik was quick to point out immediately before the KO). You don't attempt fight-ending strikes if you're just trying to ride out the time and go home.
A fighter saw an opening from his opponent and he capitalized on it. That is how countless fights play out. The silly part here is seeing people talk down about the guy who won.

I think my favourite (i.e., most laughable) posts are the 'Leon needed his corner to hype him up' ones. That is some desperation-level grasping in an attempt to marginalize Leon's accomplishment LOL
 
