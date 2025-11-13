Gamer2k4 said: Perhaps it was an Usman lapse, but Din (and Joe Rogan by extension) said that Leon had resigned himself to losing a decision, and that was obviously false (as Anik was quick to point out immediately before the KO). You don't attempt fight-ending strikes if you're just trying to ride out the time and go home. Click to expand...

Meh.Every fighter has a favorite strike. The one that comes easiest and most natural. The one they have thrown 8 million times since age 8.Leon's is a lazy leg lift that targets a dummy ducker. It comes easy to Leon. His leg comes up quick and gets really high.The leg weighs ten times more than a baseball bat, and the shin is hard as a baseball bat. Usman smashed his face on that as hard as he could.Fight-ending strike, or thoroughly beaten and resigned fighter throwing easy shit hoping to catch a hail mary?The best part of that fight was Leon's corner screamingSome other fighter already said it: Leon's heart is good for 30 seconds. It takes Leon a week to get a mindset, and 30 seconds to lose it.He is a fantastic physical specimen and God's gift to capoeira. That's about it.He is playing some kind of drama on a stage where other contestants are there to actually fight.The 3-piece-with-soda is an excellent indicator of what is actually going on.Leon fer sure felt safe yelling shit at a dude in an interview 50 feet away.Masvidal instantly walked out of that interview. No hesitation.Leon did Leon shit.Fighter did fighter shit.Easy read.I don't even really like Masvidal, but I know what he is. And I respect that.Leon is a pussy.