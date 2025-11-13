The last penny was minted today

Other
Forklift Certified
After 232 years, Philadelphia pressed the last penny today.
It cost 4 cents to make that 1 penny today.
The original penny from 1793 looked like this...
Lincoln wasn't added until 1909, and the head of the coin saw various iterations between the original design.
Somewhere in Armenia is a monastery from the 1100s that has a well. In that well is a 1983 minted penny and a wish made by me as I softly whispered the Jimmy Eat World lyrics, "somewhere I made a wish, on lucky Denver mint."
So let's bid farewell to the penny on this future trivia question date.
It didn't come true, and I got cancer
So let's bid farewell to the penny on this future trivia question date.