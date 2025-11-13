The last penny was minted today

Forklift Certified
After 232 years, Philadelphia pressed the last penny today.

It cost 4 cents to make that 1 penny today.

The original penny from 1793 looked like this...

500px-NNC-US-1793-1C-Flowing_Hair_Cent_%28chain%29_%28obverse%29.jpg


500px-NNC-US-1793-1C-Flowing_Hair_Cent_%28chain%29_%28reverse%29.jpg


Lincoln wasn't added until 1909, and the head of the coin saw various iterations between the original design.

Somewhere in Armenia is a monastery from the 1100s that has a well. In that well is a 1983 minted penny and a wish made by me as I softly whispered the Jimmy Eat World lyrics, "somewhere I made a wish, on lucky Denver mint."
It didn't come true, and I got cancer

So let's bid farewell to the penny on this future trivia question date.



 
Damn inflation. It used to be a penny for your thoughts but now it's at least a nickel for your thoughts

<seniorvolk>
 
WINGNUT said:
LOL 4 CENTS to make 1 CENT. Really think about that for a few minutes and everything that this one simple fact encompasses and what it proves and means. At this point, I cant really hate on the dirty jew fraudsters who infiltrated our our country and others for their own benefit. Genius actually....but extremely furiating at the same time.
It's disputed whether a £ used to be the value of 1lb of Sterling silver. Anyway 1lb (Avoirdupois) of Sterling silver is now ~ £594.

Picture unrelated, I just thought it looked cool:

constitutional-silver-coins-us-mint-pimbex.jpg
 
I threw away some change I got the other day when I randomly had some cash and paid with it.
 
Inflation IMO.
"A penny for your thoughts" just went up.
 
Great. It was a pain in the ass when I needed a penny I had to cash in .000000098 Bitcoin.
 
Is there such thing as a Nerf gun that uses pennies as the projectile?
 
