Television The Last of Us (TV Series) - Which is your favorite episode?

Which is your favorite episode?

  • Episode 1 - When You're Lost in the Darkness

    Votes: 17 50.0%

  • Episode 2 - Infected

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Episode 3 - Long, Long Time

    Votes: 9 26.5%

  • Episode 4 - Please Hold to My Hand

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Episode 5 - Endure and Survive

    Votes: 4 11.8%

  • Episode 6 - Kin

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Episode 7 - Left Behind

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Episode 8 - When We Are in Need

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Episode 9 - Look for the Light

    Votes: 2 5.9%
  • Total voters
    34
**Possible Spoilers Below**

Now that season 1 is over, just curious which episode was your favorite?

I love the show, but the immersive quality of the game makes it superior imo. The show definitely gave different aspects of the story, never seen before.

Definitely can't wait to see how they do season 2.

tv-drama-the-last-of-us-key-art-now-sky-atlantic.jpg
 
Last edited:
It's between episode one and three. The flashbacks and those two episodes were all elite tier TV. The rest were alright.
 
It’s close between 1 and whatever episode where they find Tommy’s badass town. I think it was 5.
 
Episode 5 was the best. Had both infected and human threats.

Opening episodes were great as well, best setup for a post apocalyptic world I've seen. Some of the episodes put the wordly threat of the infected too far on the backbone to only focus on the human elements, when a mix would have made those episodes better

Have the creepy preacher save Ellie from some infected that ambush them while they're waiting for the antibiotics, then his "turn" would have been so much better
More than just 1 infected in the mall scene, have Ellie and Riley feel like they made it out until the last one shows up to bite them
Ep 3 dragged on a little too long, could have used a transition to how their ending affected Joel and Ellie's mission to tie it in better within that episode instead of waiting until the next week
Have some infected in the college as the reason the fireflies fled, show Joel and Ellie's relationship growing as they start trusting each other in these life or death fights. Not just Joel having to keep his "cargo" safe for the mission. Show how that changed more.
 
First 30 minutes of the first episode was unfortunately never topped.

The cannibal episode was second, 2nd episode third.
 
1 or 5 are the only acceptable answers.
 
Episode 1 - When You're Lost in the Darkness

Lots of great moments in many episodes but the opener was prolly the most powerful to me for the overall story. Just enough but not too much given... Left so hungry for more...

Kinda like now... Gotta wait far too long...

<{dayum}>
 
Episode 1 is the most liked episode thus far.
 
Went with episode one. Last episode was my least favorite.
 
1 for the nostalgia. Seeing them recreate the game shot for shot was awesome.

3 was the one that stood out the most.
 
This show was super boring, not sure why it was rated so highly. The first episode was great and then the middle episodes were super boring and you get a disappointing finish. It was well done but it was not a good show.
 
Episode one. By far. I watched it with a few people who had never played the game and it made most of them cry. Just a perfect episode of television.
 
