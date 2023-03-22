MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,543
- Reaction score
- 39,271
**Possible Spoilers Below**
Now that season 1 is over, just curious which episode was your favorite?
I love the show, but the immersive quality of the game makes it superior imo. The show definitely gave different aspects of the story, never seen before.
Definitely can't wait to see how they do season 2.
