Episode 5 was the best. Had both infected and human threats.



Opening episodes were great as well, best setup for a post apocalyptic world I've seen. Some of the episodes put the wordly threat of the infected too far on the backbone to only focus on the human elements, when a mix would have made those episodes better



Have the creepy preacher save Ellie from some infected that ambush them while they're waiting for the antibiotics, then his "turn" would have been so much better

More than just 1 infected in the mall scene, have Ellie and Riley feel like they made it out until the last one shows up to bite them

Ep 3 dragged on a little too long, could have used a transition to how their ending affected Joel and Ellie's mission to tie it in better within that episode instead of waiting until the next week

Have some infected in the college as the reason the fireflies fled, show Joel and Ellie's relationship growing as they start trusting each other in these life or death fights. Not just Joel having to keep his "cargo" safe for the mission. Show how that changed more.