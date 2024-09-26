milliniar said: Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable. Click to expand...

Renard said: Listen here, they had to cast someone ugly to combat uglyphobia... It is what it is Click to expand...

Honestly I thought Bella Ramsey did a great job with the character. I didn't have a deeply ingrained notion of how Ellie "should look" going in like others.She is a lesbian orphan raised in a zombie apocalypse.It seems like a huge amount of "acting" consists of:"Be extremely attractive, wear this and stand here."Bella conveys a pretty wide and complex array of emotions. For a young actress to be able to pull off everything from innocent and naive to snarky, terrified, or even pleasantly surprised by random miniscule details like finding tampons in an old convenience store and entertained by corny jokes... that's more impressive to me than "be pretty and say words."TLDR - I dont think being attractive is a crucial aspect of the character Ellie._____________Now the flip side of that coin...Abby.Her exceedingly muscular physique and subsequent strength, IS actually a crucial part of her character.I was expecting either this actress, Katy OBrian, exactly or someone more along these lines:That's what Abby looks like.If we are gonna cast this based on looks, (as people are aluding to) how in the fuck is this chick not the only actress even considered for this role?