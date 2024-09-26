Television THE LAST OF US Season 2 (Premieres April 13, 2025)

Looks like Pedro Pascal has been eating well since they got to that little town where his brother is
 
surgeyou1 said:
Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
Yeah in terms of her look she was miscast, but Bella Ramsey is a great actress. Who would you have loved to see casted for Ellie?
 
I just finished re-watching The Last of Us Season 1 yesterday. I must say it's very good. I give it an overall 9/10. It has its weak moments, but it held its own in comparison to the game.

The game is a masterpiece. So high expectations to live up to.
 
surgeyou1 said:
Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Yeah in terms of her look she was miscast, but Bella Ramsey is a great actress. Who would you have loved to see casted for Ellie?
She is a good actress. I don't know her look is kind of distracting to me though. I would have preferred someone who just had "normal" look.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Yeah in terms of her look she was miscast, but Bella Ramsey is a great actress. Who would you have loved to see casted for Ellie?
cailee-spaenly-fancast-v0-o3kvst9kgxgd1.jpeg


Good actress too.
 
Renard said:
Listen here, they had to cast someone ugly to combat uglyphobia... It is what it is
And it's not like they can force an actress to take the part. maybe they did offer and she turned down. Or the screen test sucked.
 
milliniar said:
Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable.
surgeyou1 said:
cailee-spaenly-fancast-v0-o3kvst9kgxgd1.jpeg


Good actress too.
Renard said:
Listen here, they had to cast someone ugly to combat uglyphobia... It is what it is
Honestly I thought Bella Ramsey did a great job with the character. I didn't have a deeply ingrained notion of how Ellie "should look" going in like others.

She is a lesbian orphan raised in a zombie apocalypse.


It seems like a huge amount of "acting" consists of:

"Be extremely attractive, wear this and stand here."


Bella conveys a pretty wide and complex array of emotions. For a young actress to be able to pull off everything from innocent and naive to snarky, terrified, or even pleasantly surprised by random miniscule details like finding tampons in an old convenience store and entertained by corny jokes... that's more impressive to me than "be pretty and say words."


TLDR - I dont think being attractive is a crucial aspect of the character Ellie.
Now the flip side of that coin...


Abby.

Her exceedingly muscular physique and subsequent strength, IS actually a crucial part of her character.

I was expecting either this actress, Katy OBrian, exactly or someone more along these lines:

Screenshot_20240926_155347_Google.jpg





a6ccd224-e846-435a-86e2-5bf362b8b9c5-getty-1247569334.jpg07680266a49b5062ba6fa5c30fbaa9eacbca4a11c1c18921950ce27d1558fa29.jpg

<PlusJuan> That's what Abby looks like.


If we are gonna cast this based on looks, (as people are aluding to) how in the fuck is this chick not the only actress even considered for this role?


007d8d71cb52cfa5ed9e726cb25c1b7caa672717.jpg

Screenshot_20240926_155702_Google~2.jpg
 

she was so good in Love Lies Bleeding too.
 
Last of Us is supposed to be scary, but they didn’t have the budget to have zombies in every episode, so they cast a girl with a face that gives nightmares.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Abby.

Her exceedingly muscular physique and subsequent strength, IS actually a crucial part of her character.

I was expecting either this actress, Katy OBrian, exactly or someone more along these lines:
Can you expand on this? How is Abby's strength a crucial part of her character? I do think it's part of her character but honestly you remove it and nothing with the overall story changes.
 
method115 said:
Can you expand on this? How is Abby's strength a crucial part of her character? I do think it's part of her character but honestly you remove it and nothing with the overall story changes.
Just an impression I got. I am not a gamer so I am going off of playthru video and cutscenes I watched to expand my experience with the show but it felt like they went considerably out of their way to display her hulking shoulders and biceps and use this as a way to portray her as a physically intimidating character.

Also with her being an adversary character to Ellie who we as viewers are meant to identify with as our initial protagonist and the nature of the show having a lot to do with violence and danger of meeting physical harm inflicted by others it feels like there is a pretty sufficient reason why they chose to portray the Abby character as physically imposing.
 
Since the show is based off a story based game franchise, details matter.

Bella horribly casted and you could say Pedro is too, but they both played the parts pretty damn good.

However....Bellas Potato head always brought me back to reality. If anyone played part 2, you know the dumb shit they pulled, so....if they do it on the show, then person playing Ellie has massive shoes to fill.
 
