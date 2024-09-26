Dragonlordxxxxx
Official Trailer for HBO's THE LAST OF US Season 2; Premieres April 13, 2025
Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable.
She is a good actress. I don't know her look is kind of distracting to me though. I would have preferred someone who just had "normal" look.
And it's not like they can force an actress to take the part. maybe they did offer and she turned down. Or the screen test sucked.
she was so good in Love Lies Bleeding too.Honestly I thought Bella Ramsey did a great job with the character. I didn't have a notion of how Ellie "should look" going in like others.
She is a lesbian orphan raised in a zombie apocalypse.
It seems like a hugge amount of "acting" consists of:
"Be extremely attractive, wear this and stand here."
Bella conveys a pretty wide and complex array of emotions. For a young actress to be able to pull off everything from innocent and naive to sparky, terrified, or even pleasantly surprised by random miniscule details like finding tampons in an old convenience store and entertained by corny jokes... that's more impressive to me than "be pretty and say words."
TLR - I dont think being attractive is a crucial aspect of the character Ellie.
Now the flip side of that coin...
Abby.
Her exceedingly muscular physique and subsequent strength, IS actually a crucial part of her character.
I was expecting either this actress, Katy OBrian, exactly or someone more along these lines:
View attachment 1064382
View attachment 1064380View attachment 1064381
That's what Abby looks like.
If we are gonna cast this based on looks, (as people are aluding to) how in the fuck is this chick not the only actress even considered for this role?
View attachment 1064384
View attachment 1064387
wow great fit
Can you expand on this? How is Abby's strength a crucial part of her character? I do think it's part of her character but honestly you remove it and nothing with the overall story changes.
I'll have to check that out.she was so good in Love Lies Bleeding too.