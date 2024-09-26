Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 85,466
- Reaction score
- 20,249
Official Teaser Trailer for HBO's THE LAST OF US Season 2
Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable.Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
She is a good actress. I don't know her look is kind of distracting to me though. I would have preferred someone who just had "normal" look.Yeah in terms of her look she was miscast, but Bella Ramsey is a great actress. Who would you have loved to see casted for Ellie?