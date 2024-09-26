Television THE LAST OF US Season 2 (Official Teaser Trailer)

Looks good. I still think Ellie was miscast though. I don't know how this actress is going to pull off the stuff that Ellie goes through in Part 2.
 
Looks like Pedro Pascal has been eating well since they got to that little town where his brother is
 
Yeah in terms of her look she was miscast, but Bella Ramsey is a great actress. Who would you have loved to see casted for Ellie?
 
I just finished re-watching The Last of Us Season 1 yesterday. I must say it's very good. I give it an overall 9/10. It has its weak moments, but it held its own in comparison to the game.

The game is a masterpiece. So high expectations to live up to.
 
Abby also completely miscast compared to game character but Kaitlyn Dever can act so it should be forgivable.
 
She is a good actress. I don't know her look is kind of distracting to me though. I would have preferred someone who just had "normal" look.
 
