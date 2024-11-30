The Last Duel - do you think she lied?

Bornstarch
@Brown
- Feb 17, 2020
- 3,485
- 8,669
Great movie. I just finished watching it for the first time.
Who do you think was telling the truth out of the 3 of them?
To those who haven't watched the movie, it's directed by Ridley Scot, came out in 2021, a true story about France's last recorded duel between best friends, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris in the 12th century.
