The Last Duel - do you think she lied?

Great movie. I just finished watching it for the first time.

Who do you think was telling the truth out of the 3 of them?

To those who haven't watched the movie, it's directed by Ridley Scot, came out in 2021, a true story about France's last recorded duel between best friends, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris in the 12th century.

It's a woman. OF COURSE she lied.
DUH!

 
Meth Damon did good in this one.

I think she embellished, she was down to clown with loverboy, but wanted the attention not the sex and regretted afterwards
 
Didn't realize this was up for debate.
Guy #1 killed Guy #2, thus proving without a doubt that Guy #2 was a liar.
Ball don't lie
 
liar, liar pants on fire

also, did not read
 
