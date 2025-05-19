Nature & Animals The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile

Alvaro Velasco, 66, a biologist and president of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela (GECV), helps an Orinoco crocodile hatch from its egg at the Leslie Pantin Zoo in Turmero, Aragua State, Venezuela, April 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
small.jpg


Photography and reporting by Gaby Oraa
Reporting by Efrain Otero
Venezuelan biologist Carlos Alvarado, 34, has one hand on the young crocodile’s neck and another on its tail. With the help of some tape and calipers, he is measuring it, tracking its growth a few days before it will be released into the wild.

Alvarado’s story - and that of the Orinoco crocodile he is caring for - is a tale of hope and persistence in the face of overwhelming odds.

Fewer than 100 Orinoco crocodiles - one of the largest living reptiles in the world - remain in the wild, according to Venezuelan conservation foundation FUDECI. The animal’s natural habitat is in the Orinoco River basin, which covers most of Venezuela and spills into Colombia.

For decades, the men and women of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group have been raising younglings of the critically endangered species in captivity in a race against time to avoid its extinction.

But they say they are losing that race. Decades of poaching for leather pushed the Orinoco crocodile to the brink, and now struggling Venezuelans who hunt the animals for meat and take their eggs for food threaten to deal the final blow. The members of the Crocodile Specialist Group are not getting any younger - and the next generation of biologists has mostly fled turmoil in Venezuela for jobs elsewhere.
tale_of_the_orinoco_crocodile_by_sobek1926_dfnutil-pre.jpg


Alvarado remains alone to take up the baton. It is, he says, “a great responsibility.” He has a sense of mission. He is trying to persuade university students to take part in the conservation effort.

Federico Pantin, 59, is not optimistic. He is director of the Leslie Pantin Zoo in Turmero, near Caracas, which specializes in endangered species and is one of the places where the crocodile hatchlings are raised.

“We’re only delaying the Orinoco’s extinction,” he says.
Pantin and his colleagues keep on going, however - researching, measuring, transporting.

The scientists log the sites where the long-snouted Orinoco are known to nest, collecting their eggs or hatchlings. They also breed captive adults kept at the zoo and at Masaguaral Ranch, a biodiversity center and cattle farm near Tamarindito in central Venezuela.

Orinoco_35.jpg

Drone view of the Orinoco crocodile captive breeding center at Hato Masaguaral, a captive breeding center near Tamarindito, Guarico State, Venezuela, April 22, 2025.
REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

The scientists raise the babies, feeding them a diet of chicken, beef and vitamins until they are about a year old and grow to a weight of around 6 kg (13 lb).

Adult Orinocos can reach over 5 meters (16 ft) in length, and can live for decades - a 70-year-old named Picopando resides at Masaguaral Ranch. The adults have tough, bony armor, fierce jaws and sharp teeth. They are not to be trifled with.

But when they are first hatched, a researcher can cradle one in their hands.

Crocodiles have eyes that have evolved to make them excellent hunters, with a wide-angle view, a lens cover for underwater, and enhanced night vision. When a light is shone on them at night, their eyes reflect red - enabling them in turn to be more easily found and hunted by humans.
The Orinoco crocodile’s natural habitat is the Orinoco River basin, straddling Venezuela and Colombia. Hunted previously for their skins and now for their meat, they are regarded as critically endangered.

Crocodile skins are made up of scales that are raised on the back, protecting the animals in fights with other crocodiles. Scales on the belly are flatter, lending a smoother texture; it is this part of the crocodile that is traditionally used in the leather industry.

Adult male Orinoco crocodiles grow to weigh some 840 lb (380 kg) and can measure over 16 ft (5 m) long. A crocodile’s tail is powerful and muscular, enabling it to move fast through water and lunge at prey.
1198770-kruncha.jpg

The species is an apex predator - one at the top of the food chain - and one of the world’s largest living reptiles.


Omar Hernandez, 63, biologist and head of FUDECI, tags the tiny foot of a hatchling at the Leslie Pantin Zoo. To save the species, a number of efforts would be necessary, he says: research, protection, education, and management.

“We are doing the management, collecting the hatchlings, raising them for a year and freeing them,” he says. But “that is practically the only thing being done. And it is not being done at scale.”

Every year the group releases around 200 young crocs into the wild.

The biologists wait until they are a year old as that is the most critical period in their life, Hernandez says. It is when they are young that “almost all are hunted.”

In April, Reuters accompanied the scientists as they released this year’s batch. The young animals were placed in crates, their jaws bound, for the journey from the zoo to the Capanaparo River, deep in western Venezuela not far from the Colombian border, where human habitations are few and far between. This part of the river passes through private land, reducing the likelihood that the animals will immediately be hunted.

Alvaro Velasco, 66, who has a tattoo of an Orinoco crocodile on his right shoulder, covered the eyes of a juvenile with tape to avoid it becoming stressed during the journey.

“People ask me, ‘Why crocodiles? They’re ugly,’” said Velasco, president of the Crocodile Specialist Group. “To me, they’re fabulous animals. You release them and they stay there, looking at you, as if to say ‘What am I supposed to do in this huge river?’ And then they swim off.”

Orinoco_11.jpg

Alvaro Velasco, 66, a biologist and president of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela (GECV), shows a tattoo of an Orinoco crocodile on his shoulder, in the Terepaima Ranch near Elorza, Apure State, Venezuela, April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
 
Pickup trucks drove the scientists, crocodiles and volunteers along muddy tracks to a camp near the river, where the humans spent the night sleeping in hammocks.

The next day, they gently removed the crocodiles from their crates and carried them to the river.

The juveniles slid into the muddy, greenish waters.

Orinoco_01-xl.jpg

“Maybe many of these animals are going to be killed tomorrow or the day after tomorrow because of a lack of awareness among people and of course because of hunger,” said Hernandez. He echoed Pantin’s comments that ultimately the Orinoco crocodile was likely doomed.

But, he said, “we’re stubborn. It’s a way of delaying extinction and it’s something that is in our capacity to do. If we waited for the perfect circumstances, they would never come.”

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-orinoco-crocodiles/
 
Orinoco crocodile, (Crocodylus intermedius), large species of crocodile native to grasslands, forests, swamps, marshes, and other freshwater habitats in the Orinoco River basin in Colombia and Venezuela. The Orinoco crocodile is the largest living predator in South America and one of most endangered crocodiles in the Americas. Because the species was valued for its hide, hunters placed enormous pressure on it during the first half of the 20th century, which reduced its population substantially. Population studies conducted during the early 21st century suggest that fewer than 1,500 adults remain in the wild.

Natural history​


Orinoco crocodiles are among the largest living crocodiles, the most massive individuals weighing more than 400 kg (882 pounds) and measuring up to 6.7 meters (21.9 feet) long. Adult Orinoco crocodiles have longer and narrower snouts than most other crocodile species, and their jaws contain 68 teeth. Their bodies are lighter colored than other crocodiles’, with tones ranging from yellowish to deep brownish gray accented by faded darker spots or bands. Juveniles are similarly colored, with more-pronounced dark bands on their bodies and tails.

The species occupies the apex predator position in the food chain. Although a fully grown adult can consume any other animal in its habitat, it tends to feed on large birds and fishes and on capybaras and other small mammals. Juveniles supplement their diet of small fish with invertebrates such as snails, crabs, and insects. Orinoco crocodiles bask and swim during the day to moderate their body temperatures.
images

They wait in the water to strike out suddenly at their prey should it venture too close. While they are capable of attacking and killing people, such incidents are rare. Researchers note that the species’ low population reduces the chances that Orinoco crocodiles and people will encounter one another. Although adult Orinoco crocodiles have little to fear from other animals, some are hunted and killed each year by human beings. Hatchlings and juveniles fall prey to jaguars, lizards, and snakes. In addition, larger Orinoco crocodiles have been observed eating smaller ones (see cannibalism, animal).

Breeding males and females typically mate in January and February during the dry season. During this period a single male may mate with several females. After fertilization occurs, the female digs a nest in the sandy soil of a riverbank and deposits a clutch of 15–70 eggs. As the dry season continues, many males and females dig burrows and inhabit them during a short period of dormancy, until the rainy season returns in April–May.

At the same time, the eggs incubate in the shallow soil for about three months until they hatch. Adult crocodiles emerge from dormancy at this time, and females move their young to the water. Juveniles may remain with their mother for up to three years before they disperse. Females become sexually mature when they reach about 1.8–2.5 meters (6–8.2 feet) long, whereas males become sexually mature when they grow to nearly 2.75 meters (9 feet) long. Orinoco crocodiles can live for up to 80 years in the wild.
bcba020506781a6c1c88c7e0f6c714da_1920_KR.jpeg


Conservation status


The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) classified the Orinoco crocodile as an endangered species between 1982 and 1996 and has classified it as a critically endangered species since 1996. The crocodile was hunted by Native peoples and rural settlers for hundreds of years for its skin, meat, teeth, and other body parts and for its eggs, some body parts having been used in traditional medicine. Starting in the late 1800s, Orinoco crocodiles were hunted commercially.

For the first half of the 20th century hunting pressure on the species was heavy, and some ecologists estimated that Orinoco crocodile populations fell by as much as 80 percent during this period. Indeed, some 2.5 million Orinoco crocodile skins were reported to have been exported by Venezuela alone between 1931 and 1934. Although hunting slowed significantly during the second half of the 20th century, poachers continued to harvest the species. In addition, Orinoco crocodiles have been plagued by habitat loss and pollution caused by increased human settlement in the Orinoco basin. The governments of Colombia and Venezuela, whose captive breeding programs for the crocodile date back to the 1990s, have released more than 10,000 Orinoco crocodiles into the wild. However, these introductions have not resulted in appreciable lasting increases in the species’ population.

sddefault.jpg

https://www.britannica.com/animal/crocodile-order

@Zookeeper Gabe - I'm start to think Croc Master wasnt that evil. He wondt let people hurt Fiona!
 
