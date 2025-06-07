The ladies are stealing the show for this card

In all the press conferences they have had is all about them, most of the promos, the headlines, they get asked more questions, they talk more. They are promoting their fight more!!



+ Amanda Nunes is front seat the whole time because she is coming back, she is fighting the winner of this next so they are getting more headlines doing to it also



This guy O'malley is supposed to be a superstar and I know his fighting style is very entertaining because he is a striker but man his personality is boring as fuck, he doesn't promote at all



The co-main event is stealing the show so far, let's see how the fights go