HOLA
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 26,310
- Reaction score
- 53,467
Agent Orange has just given Sydney Powell a pardon. You remember this legend: She's the one who famously promised to release the Kraken and expose all the voter fraud. When shit hit the fan and she got in tons of legal trouble for all her shenanigans, she defended herself in court by claiming no reasonable person would believe the things she said were true, because they were obviously ridiculous. Other notable luminaries include Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro. In total 77 people received a pardon. Issued 10:54 PM Sunday evening. The people who participated directly as members of the slates of false electors received pardons.
I'd imagine Rudy's on his own for all his bills though. Trump's got that new crypto fortune but Drunk Uncle Rudy is still down at the pawn shop selling his Yankees memorabilia every day.
Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani and over 75 others involved in fake elector scheme
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s disbarred and disgraced former attorney, joins other Trumpworld loyalists in receiving an unconditional pardon
www.independent.co.uk
I'd imagine Rudy's on his own for all his bills though. Trump's got that new crypto fortune but Drunk Uncle Rudy is still down at the pawn shop selling his Yankees memorabilia every day.