Crime The Kraken has been released

HOLA

HOLA

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
26,310
Reaction score
53,467
Agent Orange has just given Sydney Powell a pardon. You remember this legend: She's the one who famously promised to release the Kraken and expose all the voter fraud. When shit hit the fan and she got in tons of legal trouble for all her shenanigans, she defended herself in court by claiming no reasonable person would believe the things she said were true, because they were obviously ridiculous. Other notable luminaries include Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro. In total 77 people received a pardon. Issued 10:54 PM Sunday evening. The people who participated directly as members of the slates of false electors received pardons.

www.independent.co.uk

Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani and over 75 others involved in fake elector scheme

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s disbarred and disgraced former attorney, joins other Trumpworld loyalists in receiving an unconditional pardon
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

I'd imagine Rudy's on his own for all his bills though. Trump's got that new crypto fortune but Drunk Uncle Rudy is still down at the pawn shop selling his Yankees memorabilia every day.
 
Misfit23 said:
Dumb twat should have been disbarred for her lies.
Click to expand...
Not only did she plead guilty, but she turned rat and testified against her co-defendants to avoid prison. A federal judge recommended her for disbarment, but she's from Texas and the Texas board decided what she did doesn't qualify as a "serious crime" lol.
 
Who would be the director of this corroded time line if it were a movie?

I'd go with Lynch or Scorsese, maybe?
 
200.gif
 
Last edited:
Can someone with superior shooping skills do one of Ghislaine (or however the fuck you spell it) standing in the on deck circle?

It is hard to shoop well with paws.

Thank you,

all kidding aside he continues to chisel away at the base of democracy. form a mob and attack the police to overturn an election, PARDON. Lie to the american public and pressure the VP to illegally delay the certification and transfer of power PARDON. Fake elector PARDON, Billionaire Crypto fraudster or felon PARDON. And rolling these out at 10:45 on a Sunday night, that just tells you they know this is some BOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLSHEEEEEEEEEEEEEET!

Next up is going to be child groomer and sexual abuser who knows how to keep her mouth shut, PARDON!!!!!!
 
Last edited:
no fucking way. The President can pardon someone anytime he wants? I thought its usually done at the end of term? This is about as low as it gets, I wish a reporter would ask him why he pardoned her.
 
b34stmode said:
no fucking way. The President can pardon someone anytime he wants? I thought its usually done at the end of term? This is about as low as it gets, I wish a reporter would ask him why he pardoned her.
Click to expand...

This whole term seems to be about getting as many pardons in as he can.
 
I’ve never met an attorney that shouldn’t be in jail..
 
LOL @ Liberals pretending to be upset at pardons. Just stop.
 
Witchhunt said:
I’ve never met an attorney that shouldn’t be in jail..
Click to expand...
In other words “I am fine with whatever Trump does”…

Next up…”yeah, maybe he’s a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile, but look at history, :eek::eek::eek::eek:philia was normal in Ancient Rome”🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
Elections Deeper dive on Trump's pardons so far
Replies
13
Views
384
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,656
Messages
58,453,369
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top