Crime The killing of Dexter Reed. The new George Floyd? "He was just riding around in his car, and they killed him"

so whatcha trying to push in here…?
 
A mother in denial is common among all races. So we really shouldn't care what she thinks her dumbass kid was doing when he was pulled over. Since she wasn't there, she wouldn't know.

The police camera tells us all we need to know. Kid wouldn't get out of vehicle. Because he knew he was carrying an illegal gun and would get arrested. But instead of taking the L peacefully, the shit-for-brains goes full tard and empties has gun at the officers, hitting one of them. So the cops naturally returned fire and ended his low IQ existence.

The media does what they do. Post the best pics of the kid when either 12 or at a graduation. Then omit that the moron was firing a gun at police.

Queue the mob outrage based on lies.



So yeah, the Kid was already being strung up on illegal gun charges. So he knew he'd be in for a long jail sentence and no repeat bail.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

panem-et-circenses
Crime Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
5 6 7
Replies
136
Views
7K
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,688
Messages
55,375,859
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top