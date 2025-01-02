The kidnapping of Lisa McVey

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,572
Reaction score
42,802
I'm not really a true crime nerd, but every once in a while a story catches my interest. This one is pretty amazing.

Never thought I'd recommend a lifetime movie but they did an excellent job with this one.

The entire movie is free on YouTube if you're looking for something to watch.

 
NoSmilez said:
Post pics of Cambodia. Also are you in a city/town or real cambodia? Like in a rice field?
Click to expand...
Not there yet
10 days in Qc left.

And I will, dont worry.
In a suburb of Phnom Phem,
But not exact a rice field lol.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Not there yet
10 days in Qc left.

And I will, dont worry.
In a suburb of Phnom Phem,
But not exact a rice field lol.
Click to expand...
Do the wet market tour for us. Run from little kids. They are the most annoying beggars
 
facePuncher7 said:
Been in SEA 6 years and haven't visited 😂

What's so amazing?
Click to expand...
Damn! I suppose not everyone has a love of cool looking old places. Coupled with already being so close to something like that, I almost feel obligated. Like going to the Yucatán and not seeing chichen itza
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,616
Messages
56,726,821
Members
175,378
Latest member
johndoe1010

Share this page

Back
Top