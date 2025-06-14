The "Khamzat proves Usman is still elite" problem

A lot of people are saying Usman should be favored tonight because of the Khamzat fight. But remember, Burns also went to a decision with Khamzat and gave him a tough challenge. Burns is the same age as Usman (38) and is on a 4-loss streak. His last win was against an even older Masvidal.

Usman is on a 3-loss streak. His last win was 4 years ago and his last 3 wins were Colby, Masvidal and Burns. I think there's a pattern here.

Also, the "Usman will go back to wrestling to win" thing is a stretch. He hasn't won a fight by a dominant display of TDs and ground control since Woodley in 2019. He beat Masvidal largely by wall-n-stall. But Masvidal is a former LW and not a particularly big/strong WW. Buckley is a former MW who's considerably stronger than Jorge.

Anything can happen, but history shows the younger/prime contender usually beats the old lion in these fights.
 
His toughness was what got him through with Khamzat.

He endured the early blitzkrieg, then started to hold his own when Chimaev started to fade.

Usmans prime is definitely behind him, but he is one tough cookie.

I'd say this fight probably ends with either him getting caught with something huge early, or him wearing on his opponent and maybe getting a late stoppage or decision.

But I'd say his number of fights left are limited, regardless of outcome.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
LMAO Usman does NOT have the knees for a 5 round wrestling clinic. He'll paw out one-twos, try to cage stall, and get blasted is my best guess.
I don’t know if that’s necessarily a given. It depends on the wrestling defense of his opponent. If Buckley has TDD on the level of Khamzat or Colby, sure. Also a little food for thought, knees play a pretty big role in takedown defense as well. And his sprawl was pretty on point against Chimaev.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's tough and a huge WW, I'll give him that. His size/strength were the main reasons he edged out Colby in his prime (both of their fights were competitive). And that's the reason he'll like be a tougher opponent for Buckley than Colby was....but I still think Buckley wins. We'll see.
 
dumb-and-dumber-lloyd.gif
 
Well the difference bewteen Usman and Burns is Usman fought Khamzat much more recently. Burns has looked bad recently whereas Usman still looked elite even in his losses.

That said, he's also been inactive and gotten a year or two older so it's hard to make any predictions.
 
Superzorro said:
I don’t know if that’s necessarily a given. It depends on the wrestling defense of his opponent. If Buckley has TDD on the level of Khamzat or Colby, sure. Also a little food for thought, knees play a pretty big role in takedown defense as well. And his sprawl was pretty on point against Chimaev.
I'm telling you sherbro, those things are fuckin shredded and not in a good way. His right leg looks like it's atrophying at this point. The Khamzat fight was almost 2 years ago 😢
GtMtshPXEAAE-5a
 
