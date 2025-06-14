The "Khamzat proves Usman is still elite" problem

A lot of people are saying Usman should be favored tonight because of the Khamzat fight. But remember, Burns also went to a decision with Khamzat and gave him a tough challenge. Burns is the same age as Usman (38) and is on a 4-loss streak. His last win was against an even older Masvidal.



Usman is on a 3-loss streak. His last win was 4 years ago and his last 3 wins were Colby, Masvidal and Burns. I think there's a pattern here.



Also, the "Usman will go back to wrestling to win" thing is a stretch. He hasn't won a fight by a dominant display of TDs and ground control since Woodley in 2019. He beat Masvidal largely by wall-n-stall. But Masvidal is a former LW and not a particularly big/strong WW. Buckley is a former MW who's considerably stronger than Jorge.



Anything can happen, but history shows the younger/prime contender usually beats the old lion in these fights.