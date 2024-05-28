News The Khamzat Chimaev “looking HUGE” picture is photoshopped

So, who will win?

  • Total voters
    13
Who will take the W on June 22?
Borz or Bobby Knuckles?
 
I knew that neck was too good to be true when I saw this. Looked like a beast.

Bobby.
 
Well that’s a bit of a letdown
 
Can't wait to see the Wolf smesh again... PAUSE
 
BJJ4Tone said:
How fucking bored do you have to be to spend your time digitally enhancing other dudes' physiques?



Go join a gym.
Get a hobby.

A real man photoshops his idol to look bigger rather than going to the gym lol.
 
Portland8242 said:
lets go laugh at the people who thought it was real

Funny thing is you could probably recreate that bigger look with a better camera angle / lighting.
Don't forget standing closer to the camera when a bulkier guy is further back.
 
I fell for it.


Need my head examined.
 
