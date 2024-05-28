BoxerMaurits
I’m sorry guys…
Ignorance is abundant in teh world Mr. Lahey.Photoshop around 20 years+ and yet people in society still can't detect or avoid using it for their social media lol
How fucking bored do you have to be to spend your time digitally enhancing other dudes' physiques?
Go join a gym.
Get a hobby.
Don't forget standing closer to the camera when a bulkier guy is further back.lets go laugh at the people who thought it was real
Funny thing is you could probably recreate that bigger look with a better camera angle / lighting.