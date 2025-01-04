The Jones Killer

Prove it first then maybe I'll consider writing it down
 
Captain Herb said:
Fake blitz to flying knee. Write it down
There's no such thing as a "fake blitz to flying knee." You could fake a technique on a blitz and throw something else or you could rush someone then step to the side without attacking (it would be stupid, but you could do it), but the concept of "fake blitz to flying knee" is completely incoherent.
 
<WellThere>

Why has nobody thought of this before?!?!
 
TR1 said:
Drug testing?
they already tried that and nobody even gave a shit when it was proven he had steroid metabolites in his blood. not even HIS NEXT OPPONENT cared. even when he loses he wins. i'm a big Jon Jones critic but even i have to say that's pretty fucking impressive.
 
I'm trying to find my red crayon and coloring book as we speak.
 
