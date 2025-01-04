The Jones Killer

Captain Herb
Fake blitz to flying knee. Write it down
There's no such thing as a "fake blitz to flying knee." You could fake a technique on a blitz and throw something else or you could rush someone then step to the side without attacking (it would be stupid, but you could do it), but the concept of "fake blitz to flying knee" is completely incoherent.Fake blitz to flying knee. Write it down
That's basically what Masvidal did to Askren
