The Jon Jones opponents were past their prime/too small for him myth

TheTribalQueef

TheTribalQueef

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
439
Reaction score
334
Let me start of by saying Jon Jones started his carreer at light heavyweight, walking around at 219 lbs. He was a realitvely tall, skinny lean lightheavyweight. All his opponents he fought near the start of his career and the begging of his title reign looked larger and thicker than he did.

Jon Jones 23 walk around weight 215
vs
Ryan Bader 6'2" 27 years old, walk around weight at 230 lbs, started his career at light heavyweight, went on to win both the bellator lightheavyweight and heavyweight titles

Jon Jones 23 walk around weight 215
vs
Shogun 6'1" 29 years old, walk around weight 228 lbs, started his career at light heavyweight, was the champion before losing to Jon Jones

Jon Jones 24 walk around weight 215
vs
Rampage Jackson 6'1" 32 years old walked around at 230 lbs, started his career at light heavyweight, former lightheavyweight champion comming off his last reign being 2 years ago

Jon Jones 24 walk around weight 219
vs
Lyoto Machida 6'0" 33 years old, walked around weight 210 lbs, started his career at heavyweight, former lightheavyweight champion with his last reign being a year ago

Jon Jones 24 walk around weight 219
vs
Rashad Evans 5'11" 32 years old, walk around weight 230 lbs, started his career at heavyweight, fromer light heavyweight champion with his last reign being 3 years ago

Jon Jones 25 walk around weight 219
vs
Vitor Belfort 6' 34 years old, walk around weight 225 lbs, started his career at heavyweight, former lightheavyweight champion with his last reign being 5 years ago

Jon Jones 25 walk around weight 225
vs
Chael Sonnen 6'1" 35 years old, walk around weight 235 lbs, started his career at light heavyweight and drained himself to make middle weight

Jon Jones 26 walk around weight 219
vs
Alexander Gustafsson 6'5" 26 years old, walk around weight 230lbs, started his career at lightheavyweight

Jon Jones 26 walk around weight 225 lbs
vs
Glover Teixiera 6'1" 33 years old, walk around weight 225 lbs, started his career at lightheavyweight and was on a 20 fight win streak before losing to Jon Jones

Jon Jones 27 walk around weight 230 lbs
vs
Daniel Comrier 5'10" 35 years old, walk around weight 250 lbs, started his career at heavyweight, former strikeforce heavyweight champion, undefeated in mma and hadn't lost a round before losing to Jones

Jon Jones 28 walk around weight 230 lbs
vs
OSP 6'1" 30 years old, walk around weight 240 lbs, started his career at lightheavyweight

Jon Jones 30 walk around weight 230 lbs
vs
Daniel Cormier 38 years old, walk around weight 250 lbs, started his career at heavyweight former heavyweight and was at the time the reigning lightheavyweight title(lost durring the fight) had 3 defences before losing to Jones

Jon Jones 31 walk around weight 225 lbs
vs
Alexander Gustafsson 6'5" 31 years old, walk around weight 235 lbs, started his carreer at lightheavyweight later moved up to heavyweight

Jon Jones 31 walk around weight 235 lbs
vs
Anthony Smith 6'2" 33 years old, walk around weight 225 lbs, started his career at middle weight

Jon Jones 32 walk around weight 240 lbs
vs
Thiago Santos 6'0" 35 years old, walk around weight 225 lbs, started his career at middle weight

Jon Jones 32 walk around weight 235 lbs
vs
Dominick Reyes 6'4" 30 years old, walk around weight 225 lbs, started his carreer at lightheavyweight undefeated before losing to Jones

Jon Jones 35 walk around weight 247 lbs
vs
Cyril Gane 6'4" 33 years old, walk around weight 250 lbs, started his carreer at heavyweight

With the exception of machida and maybe thiago(who by all accounts was a huge middle weight to begin with, it seems all Jon Jones opponenets started their careers at either heavyweight or lightheavyweight, and the ones who foguth at middle weight actually had to drain themselves to make middleweight(see video of Sonnen durring weigh in with bisping) which is something Jon Jones has never had to do to fight at his natural weight class of light heavyweight.



As far as the age thing goes, it also doesn't seem like Jon Jones opponents were very old or past their primes. Most of them were in their early 30s or lates 20s and comming off title reigns, fantastic wins, or even win streaks, Jon Jones was only about 3 years into his mma career at the time too. He started training in 2008 and was champion by 2011 so he was a rookie dismantling veterans in their prime. Also many of the legends Jon Jones defeated fought 10 years after losing to Jon Jones.
 
They literally called him Bones in that division. Sounds like a coked out weight bully to me. He thicc now. No homo.
 
He has a huge frame but not really a heavy guy. It's similar to deontay wilder. No ones considers him a small heavy weight even though he weighs well below the average heavyweight nowadays. I think it's a big advantage to have in combat sports because it allows you to be physically imposing but still be pretty athletic. But it's not something you can hold against them, you're supposed to take advantage of your natural physical abilities whatever they may be, and they aren't weight bullies that's for sure
 
Now make a statistic of JJ reach vs his opponent's
 
Harlekin said:
Now make a statistic of JJ reach vs his opponent's
Click to expand...
True but you could say that about Hearns, Liston, Fury, Ali and other boxers with long reaches. You cannot fault them for it and there reach is an advantage and a disadvantage. Jones when he was a rookie did not use his reach at all, and use to get pounded. He began to actually learn it under Jackson who trained him how to use it properly. Without that he was a sitting duck to actual boxers.

Jon was fighting larger opponents with similar reach and size when he was a rookie moreso than when he became a vet. He fought Bonnar, Gusmao, Obrien, Hamill, Vera, Bader and so on. He was a lanky guy but So if you look at his resume he fought men larger than many claim he did.
 
Its pretty much undeniable that the bulk of Jones opponents were already past their prime.

Hes running out of possible opponents and time. Stipe is cooked. And Aspinall is still green. He wont fight Ngannou (who is already aging out of the sport by every objective metric)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,362
Messages
55,553,359
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top