The Jon Jones hate is so strong that people disregard logic about the way Aspinall looked in the fight before the eye poke

Maybe not on here, because you guys are all educated 6'6 alpha warriors, but on other boards I am being downvoted into oblivion for speaking facts.



the Jon Jones hate is so great that everyone is disregarding any alternative discussions. Gane was piecing him up and Tom was going to be extremely gassed going into round 2 and beyond with how fast he pushed the pace in the opening minutes. He was going to look like Conor McGregor at the end of round 2 against Nate Diaz.



Gane poked him good and Tom was not in the wrong whatsover in not continuing, but this was an absolute blessing for Tom and I had a strong feeling with the way the fight was going that Tom wasn't going to continue - it wasn't in his best interest. He was looking at the clock with over 2 minutes left in ROUND ONE.



I had Tom in a parlay and I was ecstatic when he didn't continue. I did not feel confident one bit that he could win that fight



Tom was gassing, could not get the takedown (he set up his shots very poorly), and he was getting counter-striked into oblivion. Gane could have gone 5 rounds at that pace. Tom couldn't.



Again, this was a blessing. Tom can take the time to "recover" and learn how to set up takedowns, and not empty the gas tank in the first minute.