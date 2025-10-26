The Jon Jones hate is so strong that people disregard logic about the way Aspinall looked in the fight before the eye poke

Maybe not on here, because you guys are all educated 6'6 alpha warriors, but on other boards I am being downvoted into oblivion for speaking facts.

the Jon Jones hate is so great that everyone is disregarding any alternative discussions. Gane was piecing him up and Tom was going to be extremely gassed going into round 2 and beyond with how fast he pushed the pace in the opening minutes. He was going to look like Conor McGregor at the end of round 2 against Nate Diaz.

Gane poked him good and Tom was not in the wrong whatsover in not continuing, but this was an absolute blessing for Tom and I had a strong feeling with the way the fight was going that Tom wasn't going to continue - it wasn't in his best interest. He was looking at the clock with over 2 minutes left in ROUND ONE.

I had Tom in a parlay and I was ecstatic when he didn't continue. I did not feel confident one bit that he could win that fight

Tom was gassing, could not get the takedown (he set up his shots very poorly), and he was getting counter-striked into oblivion. Gane could have gone 5 rounds at that pace. Tom couldn't.

Again, this was a blessing. Tom can take the time to "recover" and learn how to set up takedowns, and not empty the gas tank in the first minute.
 
Yeah. It looked like round 2 would have turned into a massacre. Aspinall was fighting at 100%, very tense and twitchy while Gane barely used what it looked to be 30% , being very relaxed and flowing.

Basically Gane was playing with him while Aspinall was trying his hardest.
 
Jon wouldn't be able to do what Cyril did. It's so pointless to bring Jon into this discussion, it's ridiculous.

He was offered a fight for a shit ton of money with Tom and turned it down. Nothing else matters after that, even if you think there's zero percent chance he could beat Jon, it's 100% irrelevant. He had his chance to prove it and he said no.

I am a bigger Jon fan than I am of Tom or Cyril but Jesus Christ the biased fanboys on this site are ridiculous.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Tom landed 3 less strikes than Gane and only attempted one takedown. Nothing that we saw in that round definitively said anything about how the fight was going to go. Hopefully we can get the rematch ASAP.
The fact that Tom actually landed less when he came out blitzing is pretty telling.

Again, at the pace of the fight it was going to become Gane picking him apart.

I do think the rematch will be very different though. I see Tom changing his gameplan and Gane will probably stick to what was working
 
Tom looked terrible out there while Gane actually looked decent, could have been a UD loss for Tom...

Tom has been wasting his time with too much social media & Eddie Hall

Not enough training, this NC should be a wake up call to take his training more seriously
 
not as bad as the nuthugging lul. Fight with 2 guys and ur busy thinking about someone else. Kinda gay
 
I do agree with you that the Jones hate is clouding peoples mind and judgment. Even though I am frustrated with many things regarding Jones career I'll never lose sight of the fact his skill level and talent is the best. If people think Jones is gonna get hit easily with some overhand HW slop then I think they'll be in for a big disappointment.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
all things considered tom got what he deserved. jones hate is so strong its fun to always take the counter point and you quickly see its not jones hate its just racism.
Lmao braindead takes everywhere, this might top them all
 
SpedDaddyV said:
The fact that Tom actually landed less when he came out blitzing is pretty telling.

Again, at the pace of the fight it was going to become Gane picking him apart.

I do think the rematch will be very different though. I see Tom changing his gameplan and Gane will probably stick to what was working
It'll definitely be one of the more interesting rematches in recent times. Gane was winning but Tom (seemingly) has a plan B ie his grappling, which was always presumed to be his most reliable path to victory, but wasnt really utilized in this fight. I expect that will be his approach next time and it will tell us a lot about how well rounded he is or isnt.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Tom landed 3 less strikes than Gane and only attempted one takedown. Nothing that we saw in that round definitively said anything about how the fight was going to go. Hopefully we can get the rematch ASAP.
Agree. Tom didn’t look as dominant as usual, but I don’t think he was out of that fight. We were robbed of the chance to see if he has a champion’s mentality and if he could rally back from adversity. Tom coming back and finishing Gane wouldn’t be the craziest thing we’ve ever seen.
 
It's not that the Jones hate is so strong, it's all the lemmings Jones' fans still pretending like he's actually relevant. Jon could have had the limelight last night, but your pedformance bromance didn't have the balls to test himself. The ONLY thing that Jon's fans should be saying right now is "Jon should have fought! No one to blame but himself".

Not "he would have won" or "Jon would have pieced him up".

I was rooting for Tom and round one was clearly going in Gane's favour, but it's fucked that there are people on here saying Tom should have continued or the eye poke wasn't that bad. I am sure there are tons of disappointed people today... the first real HW title defense we've seen in years and ends because of a stupid mistake, but it is what it is.

I mean, it was either a mistake on Gane's part or it was done deliberately, but the no contest was the right call.
 
i despise jon jones, in fact you can look at my post history and see this for yourself. there is no way the aspinal from last night beats jones. gane was piecing him up. a way out was presented and tom took it. jon jones destroys the aspinal we seen yesterday easily. lol aspinals takedown got stuffed by gane who has worse wrestling than a high school teenager.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Agree. Tom didn’t look as dominant as usual, but I don’t think he was out of that fight. We were robbed of the chance to see if he has a champion’s mentality and if he could rally back from adversity. Tom coming back and finishing Gane wouldn’t be the craziest thing we’ve ever seen.
Hes become a victim of his own success (also obviously the high benchmark set by Jons performance vs Gane)

Ive seen multiple people on here today say he looked terrible in this fight, and i'm not seeing it at all. By the standards of 99% of HWs in history he still looked very quick and twitchy and moved well, the fact it didnt result in the usual outcome says more about Ganes striking abilities than Tom.
 
