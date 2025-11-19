The joints and tendons that pivot the forearm side to side

BroScienceTalkatWork
IE when you do that stretch on a bench.. hold a 5 pound weight.. elbow site on knee and you rotate the arm from perpendicular to knee to parallel (straight up)
Bro I know that shit is connected to the rotator cuff. I feel a tinge in my outer bicep when I try to pivot
I think I’ve been benching too much. Once a week from now on
