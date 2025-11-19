The joints and tendons that pivot the forearm side to side

B

IE when you do that stretch on a bench.. hold a 5 pound weight.. elbow site on knee and you rotate the arm from perpendicular to knee to parallel (straight up)

Bro I know that shit is connected to the rotator cuff. I feel a tinge in my outer bicep when I try to pivot

I think I’ve been benching too much. Once a week from now on
 
Pain on the internal rotation part of this exercise


In between bicep head and delt

That’s rotator cuff right? Damn I gotta back off push exercises for a lil while
It sounds like the likeliest issue is inflammation of the subscapularis tendon or perhaps a partial tear(I could be completely wrong). It's an overuse injury so reduce whatever pressing(other movements) you're doing to aggravate it. Second likeliest is probably long biceps tendon. You'd need to see physiotherapist and/or get MRI to confirm. Sometimes we think it's one thing but it ends up being something completely different. I had a orthopaedic surgeon completely airball with his diagnosis of my knee injury prior to an MRI.

I'd reduce your training volume and frequency. You may also want to just not do anything that makes it worse for at least a couple weeks.

Since it's been a while now, apply heat. Try applying dmso gel to the skin of the area(dilute it with cream or oil if you need to). BPC157/TB500 may help speed up the healing but you can't aggravate it in the meantime. You can also try to bump up your calcium, collagen, etc intake. Maybe try taking cissus if you have it on hand(it could help if it's tendinitis/inflammation).

You can try doing some isometric internal rotation presses against the doorway at 90 degrees for maybe 3 sets of 5-10 seconds.





 
Incredibly helpful man appreciate it

Ironically my shoulder feels as good as it has in a while

I want to see how ligjt-medium neutral grip OHP feels

And then maybe in a week I might try neutral grip bench if things improve

Conventional Barbell bench is completely out for a next 2 weeks
 
Excellent post by @DEVILsSON . Had/have this same problem. My money is on LHBT. Bias opinion because sub scap is one of only a few I have not had a diagnosed issue with. I get cortisone injects for my LHBT probably had a dozen of them. That's gonna freak some people out but we've done the research and feel it's the best option as far as the intrusive treatment side. Mine gets irritated because ahs thickened from heavy lifting and probably some trauma so it rolls (snaps) out of the bicipital groove. The subsequent inflammation makes it thicker and results in a vicious circle. Cortisone is certainly a controversial thing but you have to dig deep to get past the anti-cortisone hysteria.

My LHBT self diagnosis test before I head in for a consult or a shot - Left arm. Stand w elbow bent at 90deg, hand in front, palm down which means thumb is pointed to centerline. Rotate hand to palm up position against some type of resistance, a light band is perfect. Eventually unlocking my front door becomes unbearable.

Good luck buddy
 
Yeah I’m obviously biased and would prefer it to be lhbt.. but for what it’s worth I already had the injury acting up and benched 275 for 8 reps.

You know what? I’m asking you guys to do too much work.. I’m gonna take a video of the exact pose/flexion that has me
Worried and post it in here. That might help
 
Nah those two posts covered it. Subscapular for sure. ran the tests and felt some pain. How severe the strain is doesn’t matter. I know how to gauge my subscapular now and can drill mobility work until it’s cleared
 
So standing up, pivoting my arm like so.. the only thing that triggers it acutely

Behind the back too..

It’s not a bad pain. Maybe I’m being a bitch



first things first, an in person pro opinion is of course the way to go.

I've had a shit to of assessments so they all start to run together. Afaik the standard test for shoulder impingement is very similar to this except that the humerus would be pointing directly in front of you instead of to the side. The motion is "like when you reach into your purse" ;) Look up the hawkins shoulder test. I can't think exactly how much it changes what it affects when the arm is out to the side, I would think it's very similar or at least overlapping. Shoulders are complex as fuck.
Both of those hurt me, the front one moreso. Diagnosed with impingement on both shoulders ( at separate times ), needed acromioplasty surgery on both because it was tearing up my supraspinatus tendon. I have the worst kind of acromion type.

I'd google shoulder impingement syndrome and take a look at the wiki page especially if it hurst at all with the standard test, Their are a fuckton of vids on this but I couldn't tell you who the good ones are. I will say that in my experience endless rubber band and other rehab exercises are not going to do much unless you have a deficiency of strength or posture. If it's structural once that space got too narrow for me all that shit was just wasted time. On the flip side, don't get any surgery you don't need either. Tricky shit unfortunately.
 
