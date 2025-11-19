The joints and tendons that pivot the forearm side to side

BroScienceTalkatWork said:



Behind the back too..



It’s not a bad pain. Maybe I’m being a bitch







first things first, an in person pro opinion is of course the way to go.I've had a shit to of assessments so they all start to run together. Afaik the standard test for shoulder impingement is very similar to this except that the humerus would be pointing directly in front of you instead of to the side. The motion is "like when you reach into your purse"Look up the hawkins shoulder test. I can't think exactly how much it changes what it affects when the arm is out to the side, I would think it's very similar or at least overlapping. Shoulders are complex as fuck.Both of those hurt me, the front one moreso. Diagnosed with impingement on both shoulders ( at separate times ), needed acromioplasty surgery on both because it was tearing up my supraspinatus tendon. I have the worst kind of acromion type.I'd google shoulder impingement syndrome and take a look at the wiki page especially if it hurst at all with the standard test, Their are a fuckton of vids on this but I couldn't tell you who the good ones are. I will say that in my experience endless rubber band and other rehab exercises are not going to do much unless you have a deficiency of strength or posture. If it's structural once that space got too narrow for me all that shit was just wasted time. On the flip side, don't get any surgery you don't need either. Tricky shit unfortunately.