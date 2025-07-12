The Joe Rogan Kettlebell

Reach4theSky

Reach4theSky

Playin' a riddim
@Gold
Joined
Nov 20, 2006
Messages
22,779
Reaction score
58,620
This would go great with my Hotdog brander collection..

Looks just like Rogan

2024-JoeKB-Wpage-Gallery-1-1940x873.png


Complete with Hair transplant scar..

2024-JoeKB-Wpage-Gallery-2-920x920.png


Amazing to me how well they captured Rogan. Looks identical!

dnbfpGs.jpeg


Who's going to be the first Sherbro to own one? Or does someone already have it?
 
First things first, how tall is the kettlebell?
 
Say wha yuh wan h8rs but zero soybwoi vegan own dis enjoy di minimal gainz cuz yuh nuh wan spend sum pocket change 👌🏿🫛🏳️‍🌈
 
Looks more like Conor in blackface🦍
I wouldn't mind swinging those puckered lips between my legs (consensually of course)!!💋
 
