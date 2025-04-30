The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower vs. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two absolute classic songs.
Which is superior?
I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but I like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.
I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry.
I have the exact opposite opinion.
I guess that means we are enemies now.
I'm just not big on Hendrix. Always been turned off by hippy aesthetics. I can't help it. Don't hate me.I have the exact opposite opinion.
I guess that means we are enemies now.
You might enjoy this...
I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry.
I'm just not big on Hendrix. Always been turned off by hippy aesthetics. I can't help it. Don't hate me.