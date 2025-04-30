The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower vs. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven

Which is the better song?

I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but I like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.

I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry and think that makes for a better song.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but I like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.

I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry.
That's fair, thanks.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but I like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.

I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry and think that makes for a better song.
I have the exact opposite opinion.

I guess that means we are enemies now.
 
I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.

I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry.
mixmastermo said:
I have the exact opposite opinion.

I guess that means we are enemies now.
I'm just not big on Hendrix. Always been turned off by hippy aesthetics. I can't help it. Don't hate me.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I like Stairway better than Hendrix's version of Watchtower but like the original Watchtower better than Stairway.

I do think Stairway is better musically but Dylan's lyrics are top shelf apocalyptic mystical poetry.

I'm just not big on Hendrix. Always been turned off by hippy aesthetics. I can't help it. Don't hate me.
You might enjoy this...

 
