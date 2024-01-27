The Jesus & Mary Chain's new album 'Glasgow Eyes' is out on Friday the 8th of March!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,483
Reaction score
14,522
5100111





Can't wait! [omg1]

71tpAm3BjDL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Last edited:
milliniar said:
<FookIsThatGuy>
Never heard of them.
Click to expand...
Many haven't. They were part of a garage rock revival scene in modern style for those times ....rather underground....I saw them live and Fuzztones were on the same bill. A good band, nothing special mind you, but at least they had the guts to stay off the beaten track of an otherwise wimpy decade like the 1980s. Wow, I didn't know they were still kickin' .....great news ....will be on the lookout !!
 
jamcod was my favorite single of 2023.

Can't wait for the album to drop.
 
Big fan of Darklands but not sure what I'll make of them in 2024
 
The album release has been postponed to the 22nd. However they have released another single:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,282
Messages
55,201,800
Members
174,682
Latest member
anonnrandom

Share this page

Back
Top