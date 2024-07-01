The Jeepers Creepers car is after you!

Bornstarch
@Brown
Feb 17, 2020
3,197
7,844
You are on road trip on a lone highway and Jeepers Creepers suddenly shows up behind your vehicle.. he is after YOU!
Choose from the following for your defendants.
You are in a very large bus, filled with the entire UFC roster from all weight classes
You are inside the Mystery Machine van with the entire Scooby Doo gang
You are driving in your own car and this guy is sleeping in the backseat
