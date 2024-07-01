  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Jeepers Creepers car is after you!

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,197
Reaction score
7,844
You are on road trip on a lone highway and Jeepers Creepers suddenly shows up behind your vehicle.. he is after YOU!

IMG_5635-1200x1200.jpg


Choose from the following for your defendants.

You are in a very large bus, filled with the entire UFC roster from all weight classes

ufc-25-greatest-brazilian-fighters.png


You are inside the Mystery Machine van with the entire Scooby Doo gang

_c147500c-7a6a-11e6-8cf4-f1fcbcc69a66.png


You are driving in your own car and this guy is sleeping in the backseat

Atom_ant.jpg




 
I guess the UFC guys because it would be entertaining to watch the creeper rip them all up.
 
