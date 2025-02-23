  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Joy Reid’s show just got the axe. Doesn’t seem to be apparent if they are offering her another spot, keep her on as a pundit type to come on their other shows, or what her future may hold.

I didn’t even know MSNBC was under new management as of about a month ago. A couple months ago, I did see they were talks of comcast selling MSNBC, but that had fizzled out, I guess the quietly put in a new person to try and save the network.

Also of note, Rachel Maddow is back to 5 days a week. I guess the network couldn’t justify giving her 25 million a year to appear only on Mondays lol

 
HereticBD said:
Has she called the network racist yet?
Click to expand...

they covered their bases by replacing reid with this lady

image.jpg
 
HereticBD said:
Has she called the network racist yet?
Click to expand...

ShadowRun said:
So surprised I thought her lying and race baiting would win over people
Click to expand...

Cracks me up because I first saw she was canceled from a tweet without a source. So I twitter searched joy reid and outside of the news of her being fired, it is just a highlight of the most hateful rhetoric you can imagine. She is an awful person lol
 
Fergelmince said:
they covered their bases by replacing reid with this lady

image.jpg
Click to expand...

Haha, that is another thing that gets me. Not only replacing Reid with her, but also Michael Steele and someone else, so 3 people.

But so much of MSNBC and CNN is these large panels of pundits now. No normal person actually cares about these “political commentators “. They want to see actual news and/or people actually in the game be interviewed, etc. That is why their ratings suck
 
It’s crazy to think about how many people(mostly white guys) have lost their careers for racially insensitive comments, then scumbags like “Joy” Reid are on the air every single night spewing racism and divisive hateful nonsense.

cottagecheesefan said:
Joy Reid’s show just got the axe. Doesn’t seem to be apparent if they are offering her another spot, keep her on as a pundit type to come on their other shows, or what her future may hold.

I didn’t even know MSNBC was under new management as of about a month ago. A couple months ago, I did see they were talks of comcast selling MSNBC, but that had fizzled out, I guess the quietly put in a new person to try and save the network.

Also of note, Rachel Maddow is back to 5 days a week. I guess the network couldn’t justify giving her 25 million a year to appear only on Mondays lol

Click to expand...
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Haha, that is another thing that gets me. Not only replacing Reid with her, but also Michael Steele and someone else, so 3 people.

But so much of MSNBC and CNN is these large panels of pundits now. No normal person actually cares about these “political commentators “. They want to see actual news and/or people actually in the game be interviewed, etc. That is why their ratings suck
Click to expand...

Their ratings are so low I have to think they've made a deal with the pharmaceutical companies - "We run your HIV and SSRI ads all day and night, charge you 5X the going rate, and in exchange we report whatever pharma narrative you tell us to report." Same for the DNC with some USAID and CIA ad money mixed in.
 
Natural Order said:
One of the most uneducated, low-brow actors of the last 20 years. Dangerous theatre. An absolute embarrassment to human beings.

<DisgustingHHH>

Great news.
Click to expand...
Whats funny is she actually went to Harvard. Granted, she studied film but I wouldn't have thought she went to an ivy league school given how bad some of her arguments were.

And I don't say bad just because I disagree with her. I mean even compared to other progressive talking heads, her takes were terrible.
 
Fergelmince said:
for some reason that look has become popular with black women

ayanna-pressley-white-background-q6j2oa9enq32a0gn.jpg

201107-van-jones-cries-election.jpg
Click to expand...

I unironically like Symone Sanders. Clearly career driven and has some toughness about her. She also seems like far less of a race grifter than Joy Reid and less of a soft bitch than Vance. I would never want to actually watch her since it is just auto-pilot leftwing talking points, but I respect her grind for success.
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
Whats funny is she actually went to Harvard. Granted, she studied film but I wouldn't have thought she went to an ivy league school given how bad some of her arguments were.

And I don't say bad just because I disagree with her. I mean even compared to other progressive talking heads, her takes were terrible.
Click to expand...
I sometimes wonder if they changed, or if they were just following orders. I'm not too familiar with her past, but it seems like so many anchors who used to be your generic news presenters and were well spoken and intelligent, turned into absolute lunatics overnight. Not just them either. You've got a very healthy amount of celebrities who used to just do their thing, all of sudden bowing down to the alter of woke and becoming lame talking heads. I swear they've got some nasty shit on Kimmel and Stern. Nobody pulls a 180 on their brand like they did, without a good reason.
 
