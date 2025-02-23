cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 33,366
- Reaction score
- 36,038
Joy Reid’s show just got the axe. Doesn’t seem to be apparent if they are offering her another spot, keep her on as a pundit type to come on their other shows, or what her future may hold.
I didn’t even know MSNBC was under new management as of about a month ago. A couple months ago, I did see they were talks of comcast selling MSNBC, but that had fizzled out, I guess the quietly put in a new person to try and save the network.
Also of note, Rachel Maddow is back to 5 days a week. I guess the network couldn’t justify giving her 25 million a year to appear only on Mondays lol
