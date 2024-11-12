The Irony of Tom Jones..

Aspinal vs Jon.

Everyone wants this fight to happen and is shitting on Jon for not caring for it.



The reality is if Jon said he wants to fight Tom, then what will be said?

People will say ah he won't show, Tom's gonna destroy him, UFC will rigged it for Jones...



If Jon says he wants to fight Tom or not Fight Tom, it changes nothing how haters perceived the GOAT for he can do no right in others eyes.

So to see all these threads everyday is hilarious.

Imagine waiting over a decade just to hope to see one day a fighter lose a match? Control your emotions and bow to the GOAT!