The Irony of Tom Jones..

Aspinal vs Jon.
Everyone wants this fight to happen and is shitting on Jon for not caring for it.

The reality is if Jon said he wants to fight Tom, then what will be said?
People will say ah he won't show, Tom's gonna destroy him, UFC will rigged it for Jones...

If Jon says he wants to fight Tom or not Fight Tom, it changes nothing how haters perceived the GOAT for he can do no right in others eyes.
So to see all these threads everyday is hilarious.
Imagine waiting over a decade just to hope to see one day a fighter lose a match? Control your emotions and bow to the GOAT!
 
Maybe some people. You should speak for yourself instead of excusing everyone you disagree with.

I've said it before, and I got push back from both sides...

If Jon retires after beating Stipe, personally, his HW run means nothing to me. He beat a couple heavy guys. His LHW resume has him solidified as a GOAT fighter.

If Jon beats up Tom, his double champ run will be the greatest, and I will excuse everything, because that's what it took to be that fucking great.
 
What exactly is the point of making up a scenario where Jon didn't duck?

In this timeline he did duck, is ducking.and will most likely continue to duck.

You can make things up and claim Jon is some unfairly maligned anti hero, if it helps you cope with reality then good for you. It doesnt change reality though.
 
As do a lot of his haters, shitting on him not taking his next fight when he's not even fought his first yet..Like Jon's a pussy for not fighting Adesanya after Khamzat after Alex Periera after Aspinall after Stipe
He's done what he's done.

Tom is still largely untested. He's fought 4 top fighters and is 1-1 with one of those.

Stipe hasn't fought in 4 years and is off a loss.

They would be good wins for Jon. That's about it, in the all-time sense. Neither will catapult him into a new stratosphere.

The spot he's in right now is of his own doing.

I have his failed drug attempts somewhere at 5 to 7, which is completely unheard of in the UFC, let alone to keep fighting while having a belt.
 
It's beyond obvious Jon will never fight Tom

I could see him beating Stipe & retiring then returning in 6 months for a non-title HW "superfight" vs Poatan

So best case HW record for Jones is champ with 3-0 record with victories over Gane, Stipe & Pereira

Like it or not on paper at least that's pretty good icing on the cake of his legacy
 
I was showing houses one day (I am a realtor) and this old man's house had a photo of him and his wife with Tom Jones when he was younger. Jones was shirtless and wearing a speedo while they were in regular clothes. It was a super weird photo. I took a picture of it.
Untitled presentation (1).jpg
 
