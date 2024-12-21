This crap has infested every major sport. Betting lines are being constantly pushed during an event, the sports commentators are always talking about it, they will cut to some smarmy betting expert who advises you on what to put your money on.



Why is this happening? Because it didn't used to be legal and now it is, thanks to a Supreme Court decision in 2018 and lawmakers in every state, no doubt taking money from the same online betting sites that benefit the most from this. I've had an issue with this for a while now and saw that Breaking Points did a video about it recently. Its a good watch.







My issue with it isn't really that it was legalized, but that its being pushed on the public to an insane degree, moreso than anything I've seen in quite some time. Its an infestation and there's a simple solution. Ban advertising of it, just like we do cigarettes.