Law The insidious creep of online sports gambling

Feb 28, 2023
This crap has infested every major sport. Betting lines are being constantly pushed during an event, the sports commentators are always talking about it, they will cut to some smarmy betting expert who advises you on what to put your money on.

Why is this happening? Because it didn't used to be legal and now it is, thanks to a Supreme Court decision in 2018 and lawmakers in every state, no doubt taking money from the same online betting sites that benefit the most from this. I've had an issue with this for a while now and saw that Breaking Points did a video about it recently. Its a good watch.



My issue with it isn't really that it was legalized, but that its being pushed on the public to an insane degree, moreso than anything I've seen in quite some time. Its an infestation and there's a simple solution. Ban advertising of it, just like we do cigarettes.
 
It's everywhere these days. I feel like 40% of the ads i see these days are about betting/gambling. It's infested even the drag racing i watch (NHRA), they now have a betting site. You can bet on elections, etc. Fortunately i don't like to risk losing a bunch of money, so i don't bet.
 
I thought this was gonna be about Dave Portnoy
 
The intergration of sports betting into ESPN broadcasts is disturbing imo.

That said if you are a degenerate that routinely loses your ass in gambling I dont really feel sorry for you.
 
Kevin Sorbo said:
It's everywhere these days. I feel like 40% of the ads i see these days are about betting/gambling. It's infested even the drag racing i watch (NHRA), they now have a betting site. You can bet on elections, etc. Fortunately i don't like to risk losing a bunch of money, so i don't bet.
How is John force doing? They said he had some brain damage, but I never heard how bad and haven’t kept up.
 
They need to ban betting companies limiting people. Pisses me off that they can take all Dave's kids college money no problem but if I'm winning too much money on MMA betting then suddenly I can only get a miniscule amount of money down.
 
