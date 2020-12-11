The Initiative's IP finally announced: Perfect Dark

Deadwing88
Did you not notice the Initiative logo..? Phil Spencer announced the studio's formation in 2018, and they've been basically stacking up with former Santa Monica, Naughty Dog and Respawn Devs..
Didn't see a 'Rare' logo, so I wonder who's developing it.
lol.. why can't you get hyped about the return of a much loved IP and for once, stop being so bitter.Ah, the Microsoft way.
Why? The creative team that made that game special is long gone.
Riding a name only.
I like a lot of things. If it’s good, it’s good.
Don’t see a reason to get excited over the name.
You mean other than the creative force behind the Mortal Kombat franchise? Lol
Well no one said solely but that franchise doesn’t exist without him. Not really a comparison