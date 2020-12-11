The Initiative's IP finally announced: Perfect Dark

Hell, its about time.

I've been saying for a very long time a Perfect Dark reboot would be exactly what Microsoft needs to start off the next console generation, and along with Halo they may be the most heavily anticipated games in development.

Ironic they're announcing this on the release date of another Cyberpunk franchise game coming out.

Didn't see a 'Rare' logo, so I wonder who's developing it.
 
Deadwing88 said:
Did you not notice the Initiative logo..? Phil Spencer announced the studio's formation in 2018, and they've been basically stacking up with former Santa Monica, Naughty Dog and Respawn Devs..
Hadn't heard of them before so I figured it was for a corporation within the game.
 
This game just became my #1 most anticipated title to see more of at E3 next year.
 
Deadwing88 said:
Did you not notice the Initiative logo..? Phil Spencer announced the studio's formation in 2018, and they've been basically stacking up with former Santa Monica, Naughty Dog and Respawn Devs..
Don't they have the OG Rare team at Xbox already?
 
Bump mapping......bump mapping everywhere....
 
Dizzy said:
Why? The creative team that made that game special is long gone.

Riding a name only.
Never know until its out. I mean maybe they can do it? I would rather be optimistic with limited expectations then pessimistic and hate everything hahaha.
 
Dizzy said:
Why? The creative team that made that game special is long gone.

Riding a name only.
Yeah, most development teams of franchises from over 20 years ago are LONG gone.

How many development team members of the classic Mortal Kombat games worked on the recent MKs other than Ed Boon?

Team members come, team members go, and obviously for those who wanted a new Perfect Dark game don't have the expectation it'd be exactly like the original game from over 20 years ago. We wanted a reboot... a reimagining... for what a spy-action-thriller in a cyberpunk dystopian future should be this generation of video gaming.
 
perfect dark was my favorite fps and was imo the most innovative fps (bots, with difficulties and types... secondary functions of weapons).

so i'm not sure what to think...


GtehMVP said:
Don't they have the OG Rare team at Xbox already?
nah. the devs of perfect dark basically became free radical and made the timesplitters series (bought by crytek and shelved)
 
Dizzy said:
You mean other than the creative force behind the Mortal Kombat franchise? Lol
Ed Boon is the lead designer, but if you think he's solely responsible for the MK franchises success over the years you don't know anything about game development.
 
Dizzy said:
Well no one said solely but that franchise doesn’t exist without him. Not really a comparison
Actually, its a perfect comparison because what lead designers of the original Perfect Dark should be involved in the reboot?

And were those same designers involved with Perfect Dark Zero, or did they leave Rare after the Microsoft buy-out? Hell, have they been involved with ANY big successes in the last 20 years? I heard many Rare employees were involved with the Timesplitters games.

Regardless, this 'Initiative' team being of many other successful development teams of the last five years sounds like they're very competent in making awesome modern games.
 
None of the original team is working on this, but none of the original team from ID worked on Doom 2016 or Doom Eternal and they both turned out awesome. The closest you had to original ID was Tim Willits was involved in 2016 but even then I think he joined ID during Quake 1’s development.

Whats more important than “who” is making this is whether they can figure out the “je nais se quoi” of the games.
 
