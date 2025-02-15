  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime The inefficiency is the point - government retirement documents kept in old mine

Federal retirements really are sorted by hand in an old mine. Elon Musk knocked the system.

Hundreds of federal workers process thousands of retirement applications every month, by hand in a converted former mine.
OPM aims to process applications in 60 days or less – and have a backlog of unprocessed applications of no more than 13,000 at a time. It met the goal for average processing time for just five of the last 16 months and the backlog goal for none of those months, according to its own data.
This is why they're freaking out about getting audited. It's so much worse than anyone could have imagined.

It's all one big grift. A cathedral to government inefficiency.
 
Not worse than I imagined, brother… we ain’t seen nothing yet!
 
But but but Leon man bad!

Cant wait to see them go through the DoD
 
Lmao no attempt to defend this, I see.
Unless you're trying to create some non-electronic backups, don't see any reason the process shouldn't be modernized.
This is why they're freaking out about getting audited.
Not sure what you think an audit would reveal here. Not even sure you have a clear idea of what said audit would look like. People keep tossing around the word as some magic bullet for any budgeting or spending issue.
 
I remember when DOGE was proposed and I was fully on board with it and posters were crying that it would be so costly to run the department that it shouldn’t even be attempted.

JFC why can’t people just want things to be examined for waste!
 
This sounds like the cave workers have to fight a balrog from time to time.
 
