Federal retirements really are sorted by hand in an old mine. Elon Musk knocked the system.
Hundreds of federal workers process thousands of retirement applications every month, by hand in a converted former mine.
OPM aims to process applications in 60 days or less – and have a backlog of unprocessed applications of no more than 13,000 at a time. It met the goal for average processing time for just five of the last 16 months and the backlog goal for none of those months, according to its own data.
This is why they're freaking out about getting audited. It's so much worse than anyone could have imagined.
It's all one big grift. A cathedral to government inefficiency.