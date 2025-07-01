The Ilya Apturo Topturo hype gotta stop

The Apturo d*ckriding is outta control. He’s got two decent wins over washed‑up former greats who were basically on the verge of retirement, and then he beats Oliveira - the ultimate tailor‑made matchup in the division. Oliveira literally walks you down and gets clipped every time, the outcome couldn’t be more predictable style wise. Oh, and let’s not forget Jai Herbert nearly kicked his head off and that was at FW.
Everybody is acting like he took MMA to the next level. Islam would grab him by the scruff of the chest like a misbehaving toddler, drag him to the mat and bababababab. Enough of this hype train already.
