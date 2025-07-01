The Ilya Apturo Topturo hype gotta stop

Jeppeking said: The Apturo d*ckriding is outta control. He’s got two decent wins over washed‑up former greats who were basically on the verge of retirement, and then he beats Oliveira - the ultimate tailor‑made matchup in the division. Oliveira literally walks you down and gets clipped every time, the outcome couldn’t be more predictable style wise. Oh, and let’s not forget Jai Herbert nearly kicked his head off and that was at FW.



Everybody is acting like he took MMA to the next level. Islam would grab him by the scruff of the chest like a misbehaving toddler, drag him to the mat and bababababab. Enough of this hype train already. Click to expand...

Love that Max and Volk are "washed up former greats" now despite being the two clear best fighters in the division. One is even the champion who has no losses to anyone in the division not named Topuria lol. Not sure how you thought either was on the verge of retirement either. Neither of them hinted that at all.And oh no Topuria got dropped with a headkick once. Clearly all you have to do is lift your leg and Topuria is getting dropped these days. By your dumb logic, if Topuria is so easy to finish with head kicks because Jaikicked his head off with one then Islam is easy to finish with a punch because he got flattened by Martins with one. There was no nearly about it either. He didn't survive that punch like Topuria survived the kick.Just throw a punch in Islam's direction and he should be out cold.