The Illia glazing has only reached these levels because people are happy there's finally a superstar that's not Muslim from the Caucasus

This is going to be a controversial post & most of you will try to deny this.

There hasn't been a non-muslim dominant superstar almost a decade, which has resulted in this massive glazing for Topuria.

Since Conor vs Khabib MMA news cycle has been stuck on a loop where Muslim fighters have dominated the UFC & the MMA news cycle.

After the rise of Conor attracted millions of new fans to the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him on the biggest stage & became a superstar second only to McGregor.

McGregor unfortunately lost his mind & kept losing the public interest & fights while Khabib raked a couple more wins & retired. For almost 2 years after retirement Khabib remained the biggest star in the UFC.

From Dana not taking his retirement well to the
Khabib/GSP Khabib/Mayweather fight rumours he dominated the headlines even after retirement.

Then emerged Khamzat Chimaev during COVID, people probably don't remember how big a star Chimaev became with his quick finishes & bromance with Darren Till, people started calling him the new age of MMA fighters that will dominate the next decade but unfortunately with his health issues he still hasn't fought for a title.

Islam Makhachev was a late bloomer & eventually became a superstar when he started beating fan favorites easily & eventually became p4p#1 & broke the lightweight title record and had the second longest streak in history.

The funny thing is that the most popular non-muslim champions in the last decade have been Oliveira & Volk who were both beaten by Makhachev when they were on a 10+ fight win streak. Volk kept saying he's interested in fighting Zabit who retired (another fighter from the Caucasus) while Olivera used to say that Makhachev doesn't deserve a title shot, both lost.

Then came Alex Perira, we saw alot of conversations surrounding Illia that we used to see with Pereira, people were legit calling him the goat after he became the LHW Champ & beat Jiri, Hill & Khalil. Just like now Ariel Helwani spent like 40 mins on his show talking about how Alex should be P4P #1 instead of Makhachev. Then he faced another Muslim fighter in Big Ank & now seems to have lost most of his fanbase even though it was a close fight.

Illia & Merab are excellent fighters, if you want to replace Makhachev as the P4P#1, Merab actually makes alot more sense than Illia considering his win streak & the number of champions he has beat.

Topuria is not the P4P#1 fighter by any metric, he has 1 defence in his entire career, the best fighter he has a win over who is not 35+ is Max Holloway who has 2 losses to Porier, 3 losses to Volk & close fights with Arnold Allen & Yair of all people. Everyone loves Holloway but let's not pretend he's an elite talent. Topuria beat Oliveira who is on a 1 fight win streak which was a decision win over Michael Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off & he still got rocked in that fight. Topuria also beat a 36 year old Volk 3 months after he ate that head kick & slept. People say Volk became Champ again after Topuria but fail to mention it was against Lopez who wasn't even the no.1 contender, the real no.1 contender Movzar already beat Lopez but the UFC clearly doesn't want another Muslim champion from the Caucasus. Don't forget Volk got dropped twice against Lopez aswell, in his prime Volk would have dominated Lopez.

People have reached such unbelievable amount of delusion that MMA Twitter & Reddit have now started calling JDM a bum because he went to decision with Belal & saying that he's an easy fight for Topuria.

There is only 1 no.1 fighter in the world, the guy who is on the second longest win streak of all time, who has broken the divisional title defence record, who has finished his last 8 opponents, who has beaten the p4p#3 & p4p#1 in their primes in the same year, the guy who snapped a 11 fight win streak & then a 22 fight win streak & is now fighting a younger guy 15lbs heavier on an 18 fight win streak.
 
TS says that „everybody“ loves Ilia because he is from the Caucasus but no muslim, where in reality he hates Ilia because he is from the Caucasus but is not a muslim.

Dude, nobody thinks of Ilia as a Caucasus fighter, same as nobody thinks of Izzy as an African fighter.

Ilia is known for his KO-Power, for his entrance song and for Spain.
 
Your post isn't controversial, it's just dumb. Topuria bodybags people like no other. Lots of us just love that. We don't give a fuck if he's not a dominant muslim or whatever lol.

methrogenn said:
There is only 1 no.1 fighter in the world, the guy who is on the second longest win streak of all time, who has broken the divisional title defence record, who has finished his last 8 opponents, who has beaten the p4p#3 & p4p#1 in their primes in the same year, the guy who snapped a 11 fight win streak & then a 22 fight win streak & is now fighting a younger guy 15lbs heavier on an 18 fight win streak.
Bro, get off Islam's nuts. His path to the title was weak as fuck. Everyone else was fighting better people. He was fighting Bobby Green for a title shot. Before that it was Hooker, Moises, Dober, and Ramos. What a run lol. The best guy he fought was Arman before all those guys who was there on short notice.

And good on him for breaking the title defense record. Pity two of those defenses were against short notice opponents. Moiciano is a bum regardless of short notice.
 
xhaydenx said:
Your post isn't controversial, it's just dumb. Topuria bodybags people like no other. Lots of us just love that. We don't give a fuck if he's not a dominant muslim or whatever lol.



Bro, get off Islam's nuts. His path to the title was weak as fuck. Everyone else was fighting better people. He was fighting Bobby Green for a title shot. Before that it was Hooker, Moises, Dober, and Ramos. What a run lol. The best guy he fought was Arman before all those guys who was there on short notice.

And good on him for breaking the title defense record. Pity two of those defenses were against short notice opponents. Moiciano is a bum regardless of short notice.
What a bum comment lmfao
Nobody wanted to fight Islam but keep telling lies,someone might believe you
 
You're starting to remind me of Luffy, I'm wondering if you are him. The long paragraphs and absolute hogwash give it away, plus more active since he was banned.

Luffy is that you dear
 
I dont think anyone cares that he is not Muslim.

The idea that people from America or Western Europe is going to have bias for people from Georgia is as funny as it is delusional. To the average American, Georgia is as obscure and alien as Dagestan is.

The fact that you're actually regulating all the things that make Topuria an interesting and easily promotable fighter down to "he is not Muslim" is racist in itself. You're literally taking away everyone's attributes, as if him and Ankalaev have so much in common that their religion must be the deciding factor for why one is popular and one is not.

The premise doesn't even make sense as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are both insanely popular fighters, even more popular than Topuria...so you yeah, you're kind of just wrong on every account.
 
I actually do it because you're seething and watching you seethe makes me laugh

like for example, look at your wall of text post that no one will read, then you scroll down to the bottom of the page to see similar threads and what do we see?

1751452074427.png

MORE seething, SAME topic.
 
Seen a few that are like that, far from being a huge part of his base tho. Eh, they've been waiting a decade for anything they can get. Let them have some fun.
 
