The Ilia hype is blown out of proportion

Koya
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2016
- Messages
- 3,626
- Reaction score
- 5,602
Guy is extremely good. He's a one of a kind. He has extra pop in his punches, sound boxing and excellent grappling/wrestling/bjj. Maybe one minor flaw would be his kicking game that is just "good".
That being said the hype is over the top. Let him fight a young LW contender and then we'll talk about being the best ever and such.
I don't even like his chances against Arman that much, I feel like it's 60/40 in favor on Topuria but no more. Arman isn't dumb enough to stand toe to toe with him and he has way less wear and tear than Do Bronx/Max/Volk.
So calm down everyone with the "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night". It only takes one fight to make him look human.
That being said the hype is over the top. Let him fight a young LW contender and then we'll talk about being the best ever and such.
I don't even like his chances against Arman that much, I feel like it's 60/40 in favor on Topuria but no more. Arman isn't dumb enough to stand toe to toe with him and he has way less wear and tear than Do Bronx/Max/Volk.
So calm down everyone with the "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night". It only takes one fight to make him look human.