The Ilia hype is blown out of proportion

Guy is extremely good. He's a one of a kind. He has extra pop in his punches, sound boxing and excellent grappling/wrestling/bjj. Maybe one minor flaw would be his kicking game that is just "good".

That being said the hype is over the top. Let him fight a young LW contender and then we'll talk about being the best ever and such.

I don't even like his chances against Arman that much, I feel like it's 60/40 in favor on Topuria but no more. Arman isn't dumb enough to stand toe to toe with him and he has way less wear and tear than Do Bronx/Max/Volk.

So calm down everyone with the "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night". It only takes one fight to make him look human.
 
Koya said:
I mean he won two titles in two categories it's something very rare already.
you say stuff like "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night"

can you quote someone saying that? if what you open with is not overblown, I think people are rating him adequately, As those first few things you've said are about as much as i've seen anyone else say
 
RockyLockridge said:
you say stuff like "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night"

can you quote someone saying that? if what you open with is not overblown, I think people are rating him adequately, As those first few things you've said are about as much as i've seen anyone else say
Yes someone said top 3 in the same night. Yes it's not 10 but it's in the same vein. The end is a joke of course :
methrogenn said:
I think Illia is so far ahead of everyone that he can fight the top 3 lightweights at the same time & knock them out

They should make Illia vs Khabib+Islam+Bj Penn (prime) & see Illia come on top

The only true competitor to Illia is a resurrected Jesus Christ on steroids.

Illia would only lose to Jesus out of respect
I agree. Dude is a stud but I think he should defend his belt at least a couple of more times before we start calling him one of the greatest ever. The level of praise that he is receiving is a little premature and over the top at the moment.
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
I agree. Dude is a stud but I think he should defend his belt at least a couple of more times before we start calling him one of the greatest ever. The level of praise that he is receiving is a little premature and over the top at the moment.
So much of the sport is matchmaking and narrative driven. Its fine. People saw him piece up Charles who was begging to be pieced up and assume he's going to dominate the entire division. Maybe. But probably not. I think he would have cleaned out 145 pretty easily but there are a lot of interesting fights at 155
 
RockyLockridge said:
you say stuff like "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night"

can you quote someone saying that? if what you open with is not overblown, I think people are rating him adequately, As those first few things you've said are about as much as i've seen anyone else say
There is no direct quote but he’s not lying that’s basically what these neckbeards revere him as on these forums.
 
RockyLockridge said:
you say stuff like "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night"

can you quote someone saying that? if what you open with is not overblown, I think people are rating him adequately, As those first few things you've said are about as much as i've seen anyone else say
And this is basically it lmao

TITS

Thread 'Topuria would knock Khabib's head clean off'

You heard it here first. Khabib always walked right into punches and would get his head snapped back like a Pez dispenser. The version of Khabib that fought Conor would get his chin dusted by Topuria. Bet the house on it.
True all-time greats Fedor and GSP dominated for years. Topuria is exciting and time will tell, but no one fighting today has a resume that even approaches that level.
 
feels like an Arman glazing thread in disguise

when is the last time he fought? for someone calling out rank squatters, he's literally the worst.
 
