The Ilia hype is blown out of proportion

Guy is extremely good. He's a one of a kind. He has extra pop in his punches, sound boxing and excellent grappling/wrestling/bjj. Maybe one minor flaw would be his kicking game that is just "good".



That being said the hype is over the top. Let him fight a young LW contender and then we'll talk about being the best ever and such.



I don't even like his chances against Arman that much, I feel like it's 60/40 in favor on Topuria but no more. Arman isn't dumb enough to stand toe to toe with him and he has way less wear and tear than Do Bronx/Max/Volk.



So calm down everyone with the "he would beat all LW top 10 in the same night". It only takes one fight to make him look human.