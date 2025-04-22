I have access to the premium-est version of OpeanAI for work and I am very aware of what is, what is not, and how a LLM works .

Yesterday it was holidays here, but I had to be "on my watch".



So I had a loooooong talk with the latest version and features (Reasoning and Deep Investigation) of ChatGPT.



After several hours, the system defined the ideal anthropometry and body composition for being...



A- Optimal for a wrestling/grappling heavy fight with cardio for 5 rounds, as all current champs -besides Ank- are elite in that department.

B- Pondering the above firstly, minimum interference to work optimally for the striking.



I made it with a 1,83 athlete (my height and by chance the exact same as Kamaru and DDP, I was aware of that beforehand). The system reasoned that he would perform at his best at just 86 kg* and his physique would look like the image attached.



Even after many refining because the own system admits that AI generated bodies are often disproportionate (too bulky)...

...I am surprised because he seems too swollen, I expected something more Kamaru-esque.

This body type points towards Arman and -specially- DDP being ideal for MMA.



*He only weights 86 kg because the system defined an hypothetical athlete able to maintain 7% body fat without any metabolic/hormone imbalances or diminishing performance.

As these genetics are very freakish, I believe he could look like this at the weight-in but his cage weight around 10-12% body fat would approach his weight even more to DDP's.



Thoughts?