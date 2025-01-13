  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

The "I just had sex" thread

Every time you complete sexual intercourse with another (living) human being, immediately visit sherdog and post in this thread.

This is not for bragging rights or anything like that. We're all at different stages of life and relationship status' so it doesn't matter who gets laid more frequently.

What matters is that you just had the best 24 second experience known to humanity, and you deserve a high five from your bros.

So come (literally) one and all, and shout from the rooftops...

What's his name?

"What matters is that you just had the best 24 second experience known to humanity,"

What do we do for the other 12 seconds?
 
