The "I just had sex" thread

Every time you complete sexual intercourse with another (living) human being, immediately visit sherdog and post in this thread.This is not for bragging rights or anything like that. We're all at different stages of life and relationship status' so it doesn't matter who gets laid more frequently.What matters is that you just had the best 24 second experience known to humanity, and you deserve a high five from your bros.So come (literally) one and all, and shout from the rooftops...