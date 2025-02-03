  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The HW TS is not even discussed

Is there any news at all about when it's going to be defended roughly ? Just some vaguebrumors would do but even that isn't here. It's total silence
 
The Tom and Jones debacle is taking all the resources. And with Jones in the twilight of his career and being very picky/ambiguous you just don't know. My guess is they will try to make the match sometime late this year or have Aspinall defend his interim AGAIN

Sergei is uninspiring. Only viable options yoi have are maybe Gane, Volkov, and that brazillian grappler can't recall his name. Maybe those three should fight each other or one should fight Tom if Jones keeps being Jones....
 
Jon is certainly happy to sit around and pretend the guy who's going to smoke him doesn't exist, and Tom's not going anywhere. Dana's going to have a choice to make and it's mind-blowing the courtesy and favoritism Dana extends Jon... for a fighter who doesn't give a shit about him and is already halfway out the door. If Dana can't get his guys to fight, then maybe Dana being in charge is the problem.

Strip Jon's title, pretend he doesn't exist, and let the HW division move on. Watch how that fucks with Jon's ego.
 
Can we all agree that 100% means absolute certainty? Because Dana verbatim said he was 100% sure this fight would happen. Now, he's edging away talking about maybe "having to move on from it." So, was it 100% until it wasn't?

I think Jones is just playing games hoping to land a fight with Alex. I could easily see him walking away after all of this drama with no fight. Duck complete.
 
i've heard Dana say in the past that by contract the UFC is obligated to offer 3 fights annually. Whether the athlete decides to accept the offer is on them.
With that in mind, Jones has said "no thanks" to a lot of potential matchups and I think is probably just waiting on anyone not named Tom to be offered so he can go off on a high note.
 
From this:
images


To this:
9iyd5t.jpg
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Jon stalls Fatboy Tom out enough to where he comes back rusty and loses his return fight.
Click to expand...


Reminds me about a running-joke me and a friend had with Yushin Okami: His fights were so boring, and he had so many decision Ws, that we'd say things like "They call him "Thunder" because he wears his opponent down, like rain on a mountainside", or "Okami is such a master of using time against his opponents".
 
The only title fight to make is Jones vs Aspinall so everyone is just waiting for the negotiations to finish.
 
Jones will continue to be M.I.A. for a couple months while Dana desperately tries to get him to sign the contract. In the end, it seems pretty clear Jones won't fight Aspinall. I'm guessing he'll vacate the belt (before being stripped). And Aspinall will defend against Alex or Gane, either at International Fight Week or on the MSG card.
 
The HW division kinda sucks and it's the only reason why Jon Jones has been given so much leeway.

I bet Jon Is holding out for a huge payday while simultaneously training to see if he can beat Tom
 
Jones walks out of interviews if they mention Aspinall or if the interviewer is from UK. I don’t know what to tell ya. I doubt negotiations are going very well.
UFC: “What will it take for you to fight him?”
Jones: “NO.”
 
