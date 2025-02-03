The HW TS is not even discussed

Jon is certainly happy to sit around and pretend the guy who's going to smoke him doesn't exist, and Tom's not going anywhere. Dana's going to have a choice to make and it's mind-blowing the courtesy and favoritism Dana extends Jon... for a fighter who doesn't give a shit about him and is already halfway out the door. If Dana can't get his guys to fight, then maybe Dana being in charge is the problem.
Strip Jon's title, pretend he doesn't exist, and let the HW division move on. Watch how that fucks with Jon's ego.