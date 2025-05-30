The Hunt for America's Smartest Killer

Was Ted Kaczynski America's smartest killer?

With Kaczynski, I wonder why they never asked him in how they built the pyramids or other mysterious things in the world.

 
The smartest? I´m not so sure. One of the most intelligent seen from his education, yes. But in a young age getting brainwashed isn´t a good thing so to speak. And without that he may have been an outsider his whole life but if he would have gone as far as he is? I don´t think so.
But in his case I think he was lucky, because if you live in the woods and no one knows what you are doing it´s easy to fly under the radar.
And the FBI was lucky too because without Kaczinsky´s brother they would have probably never caught him.
All in all it was one of the most costly and longest manhunts in the history of the USA.
 
Yeah Ted brother is the only reason he got caught.
 
