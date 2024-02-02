The "humans are a result of a chimp banging a pig" theory.

revoltub
This is a theory that has been creeping around for quite a while in the depths of evolutionary fringe theories. But modern times seem to favor alien hybrid stuff.
Basically the idea is this. A pig and a chimpanzee got it on and the descendants of that eventually became human.
Apparently it explains things like our extra subcontaneous fat (also attempted to be explained by aquatic ape theory) protruding noses, big eyelashes and certain organ structure.
I've also heard a theory that this is why certain religions dont consume pork, a carry over of ancient knowledge where eating pork led to prion diseases (example: mad cow disease) which can be caused by cannibalism.
is it the most insane human evolution theory? I mean realistically i dont think it's any more crazy than the alien human hybrid theory.
Another part of the theory claims that this is well known in the science community but kept quite due to the money made on pork products annually.
you can google and rabbit hole to get to the deeper areas of this, but here is one to get you started.
I'm not saying it is true. But this might explain why @Woldog momma oinks and has tusks.
Thoughts?
Human hybrids: a closer look at the theory and evidence
There was considerable fallout, both positive and negative, from our first story covering the radical pig-chimp hybrid theory put forth by Dr. Eugene McCarthy, a geneticist who's proposing that humans first arose from an ancient hybrid cross between pigs and chimpanzees. Despite the large number...
phys.org
