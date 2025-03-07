  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social The homeless issue in The US.

Is our boy in the Oval Office gonna do something about it? Is it a world wide problem? How come it’s mostly Americans and not the immigrants?
 
No point in trying to fix it. Its not fixable.
 
sickc0d3r said:
Seems like the plan so far is to make the homeless less lonely.
Bill Maher put it nicely. He said we used to look for a way to end homelessness, now we treat them like an endangered species who must be preserved in their natural habitat.
 
Probably not. Government seems more interested in other countries than their own people.
 
wolfss said:
Is our boy in the Oval Office gonna do something about it? Is it a world wide problem? How come it’s mostly Americans and not the immigrants?
I think massive civil unrest, gaming the stock market by lying about tariffs, the tariffs themselves and the looming ai apocalypse are going to more than increase the problem with homelesness. add to that the tax hike both through tariffs and whatever new tax deal trump passes to give his buddies a tax break, massive cuts to medicaid and probably social security and we are all getting taken for a ride.

I've got a half acre and we are making plans to house people if it comes to that.


trump is a giant piece of shit.
 
terrapin said:
I think massive civil unrest, gaming the stock market by lying about tariffs, the tariffs themselves and the looming ai apocalypse is going to more than increase the problem with homelesness.

I've got a half acre and we are making plans to house people if it comes to that.


trump is a giant piece of shit.
Yeah, fuck Trump. If it weren't for him democrats would have this homeless problem taken care of.
 
Which groups of homeless are we talking about.

We have ateliers and means to help homeless families and women with children .

Ileagls that are homeless, well we are working on fixing that by sending them back ro their homes.

Then the batshit crazy and the drug addicts. Well there are shelters for them but they have ro follow rules and they don't want to so that so they do what they want.

Sure we could use more help in some areas but for the last group you would have ro change the laws on forced commitment first.
 
Seano said:
Yeah, fuck Trump. If it weren't for him democrats would have this homeless problem taken care of.
thats not what I said. so of course its what you would lie that I said because you are a liar like your cult leader trump. I degrade myself interacting with you to my own peril.
 
The intentional manipulation of price outpacing wages traditional for the market area, and the lack of controls preventing for profit businesses purchasing large numbers of single family dwellings, has wreaked havoc. "You will own nothing and be happy." By hook or by crook, all stops will be pulled to ensure that statement.
 
terrapin said:
thats not what I said. so of course its what you would lie that I said because you are a liar like your cult leader trump. I degrade myself interacting with you to my own peril.
I know what you meant. You're hammeringTrump on a problem that already exists based on your fantasy of what may happen.
 
