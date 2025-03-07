Bill Maher put it nicely. He said we used to look for a way to end homelessness, now we treat them like an endangered species who must be preserved in their natural habitat.Seems like the plan so far is to make the homeless less lonely.
Is our boy in the Oval Office gonna do something about it? Is it a world wide problem? How come it’s mostly Americans and not the immigrants?
Yeah, fuck Trump. If it weren't for him democrats would have this homeless problem taken care of.I thi
I think massive civil unrest, gaming the stock market by lying about tariffs, the tariffs themselves and the looming ai apocalypse is going to more than increase the problem with homelesness.
I've got a half acre and we are making plans to house people if it comes to that.
trump is a giant piece of shit.
thats not what I said. so of course its what you would lie that I said because you are a liar like your cult leader trump. I degrade myself interacting with you to my own peril.Yeah, fuck Trump. If it weren't for him democrats would have this homeless problem taken care of.
I know what you meant. You're hammeringTrump on a problem that already exists based on your fantasy of what may happen.thats not what I said. so of course its what you would lie that I said because you are a liar like your cult leader trump. I degrade myself interacting with you to my own peril.