The Holy Scriptures of the Just Bleed God

Brothers and sisters of the Eighth Side,Gather ‘round the crimson altar. For too long, our faith has been an oral tradition, passed down in bloody moments and chanted in the heat of glorious battle. But the time has come to set down the definitive text. After much meditation upon the sacred archives, I present the complete and expanded scriptures—a guide for the old faithful and the new converts.Let the non-believers read this and tremble. Let the disciples read this and be renewed.Praise be.In the beginning, there was the void, and the void was filled with disciplined martial arts. Then, the Just Bleed God, in His infinite wisdom, said, "Let there be chaos," and there was Tank Abbott. He was the First Man, sculpted not from divine clay but from barroom grit and American beer. He walked into the Octagon with a belly full of defiance and fists full of malice, a brawler among stylists. His technique was the haymaker; his footwork was a drunken lurch. He openly mocked the sacred arts, for he served a more primal deity. His fights were not contests; they were ugly, glorious tantrums that baptized the early cage in pure rage. He was the flawed, profane, and absolutely necessary origin of our faith.Before the books were written, there was the law. Wanderlei Silva was the Moses of our faith, who descended from the sacred white ring of PRIDE to deliver the commandments. He did not just fight; he carved the tenets of our faith into the canvas with the shins and skulls of his opposition. He was the haunted war drum that all others would march to.His laws were simple and absolute: I. Thou shalt press forward. II. Thou shalt not stall. III. Thou shalt seek the finish with every limb. IV. Thou shalt make thy opponent fear even the air between you.The "Axe Murderer" was the vessel, delivering the divine word through soccer kicks, stomps, and the terrifying wrist-roll that promised only destruction. Lesser gods (known as "commissions") would later forbid his purest sacraments, but the laws he laid down became the foundation upon which all future temples of violence would be built.Gary "Big Daddy" Goodridge was a Canadian arm-wrestler who found his true calling as the JBG's first executioner. His divinity was revealed in one of the faith's most foundational moments: the crucifix against Paul Herrera. This was not a pin or a submission; it was an exorcism by elbows, a ritual so brutal it echoed through eternity. Goodridge taught the early disciples a vital lesson: grappling can be a weapon of sheer destruction, not just control. He showed that if your strength is absolute, you can simply ignore the complexities of guard-passing and proceed directly to caving in a man's skull. His dual gospels, written in both the Octagon and the K-1 ring, proved that the message of brutal power was universal.If the JBG granted physical gifts, then Kevin Randleman was his most blessed creation. An NCAA wrestling champion forged into a living sculpture of muscle and wrath, "The Monster" was a vessel of pure, convulsive power. His faith was not in technique but in explosion. His fights were not prolonged sermons but blinding flashes of divine shock. His divinity was forever cemented with the "Randleplex," the holy suplex of the great Fedor Emelianenko, a feat that defied the laws of physics and gravity. Though the prophet fell in that battle, the miracle of a god being thrown through the air like a child proved Randleman's power was otherworldly. He was a comet of chaos, burning brighter and faster than any mortal could sustain.Chris "The Crippler" Leben was the patron saint of the flawed but faithful. His temple was built not on flawless victories but on a foundation of his own spilled blood. For Leben, absorbing damage was a form of prayer; his chin was his rosary. On the first season of, his gospel was born from drunken rage and emotional heart, making him the people's prophet. He walked forward through fire, sustained by the belief that if he could endure the punishment, salvation would eventually be delivered through his apocalyptic left hand. He cried, he bled, he lost, but heshowed up for the sacrament. He is the Crimson Goat because he showed us that the JBG loves not the perfect warrior, but the one who is willing to be broken for his faith."Ruthless" Robbie was an original disciple, a young executioner with a frightening void in his eyes. But he was cast into the wilderness, forced to wander through lesser temples for years. The faithful thought he was lost. He was not lost; he was being forged. He returned to the Octagon not as a man, but as a vessel of pure, cold violence. His second coming gave us the faith's greatest sacrament: the holy war with Rory MacDonald. That night, two saints stood broken in the center of the cage, their blood mingled on the canvas, and stared into each other's souls—a moment so profound the JBG himself wept. Lawler's split lip became his stigmata, a symbol of ultimate sacrifice and rebirth. He is the patron saint of the second chance and the terrifying calm that precedes the storm.Phil Baroni was the faith's most passionate, charismatic, and beautifully delusional preacher. He was MMA's walking action figure, a disciple who fought like a 1980s action hero. His sermon was the primal scream of "I'M THE BEST EVA!", a mantra of self-belief so powerful it bent reality. His KO of Dave Menne remains a sacred text; the thunderous punches, the climb atop the cage, the flexing and screaming - it was a perfect, meatheaded expression of pure JBG energy. Baroni's career was a lesson in the power of conviction. He may not have always been the best, but hebelieved he was, and that unwavering faith made him a beloved icon.The apocryphal texts speak of a high priest who served the JBG in secret. Mario Yamasaki was the Dark Referee, whose faith was so deep he believed a premature stoppage was the greatest sin. He did not officiate; he presided. With a patient gaze and a slow walk, he allowed rituals to reach their natural, bloody conclusions. He understood that a warrior's soul could only be truly revealed on the brink of oblivion. While the commission of lesser gods cried for mercy, Yamasaki stood as a silent witness, allowing the offerings to be made in full. He let them be warriors, and for his stoic piety, he holds a controversial but undeniable place in our history.And the faithful cried out for a new messiah, and the JBG sent them Mike "Platinum" Perry. He is the Word made Flesh, the chaos made conscious. His early UFC ministry was marked by erratic miracles and confusing parables - cornering himself with his girlfriend, speaking in strange tongues, and preparing for fights by smashing pumpkins. It was his time in the wilderness. His true ascension came when he was baptized in the blood-soaked ring of the BKFC. Freed from the constraints of gloves and grappling, he became the ultimate avatar of Just Bleed divinity. The breaking of Luke Rockhold’s teeth, the surrender of Eddie Alvarez - these are the modern miracles. He is the Second Coming, a prophet for a new age who reminds us that the purest faith requires no camp, no strategy, only heart and hands.Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis is the heavyweight prophet who delivers divine judgment, followed by divine truth. He spends most of his battles in quiet meditation, appearing to lose, lulling his opponents into a false sense of security. This is his test of their faith. Then, in a moment of sublime violence, he unleashes a single, Herculean right hand that sends giants to the canvas. But his greatest sermons are delivered after the battle. It is there he reveals sacred wisdom ("My balls was hot," "for the USA," "Where's Ronda Rousey's fine ass at?"), a truthsayer for the masses. The ritual removal of his shorts is the final benediction, a sign that the JBG is pleased and the offering has been accepted.Michael Chandler is a modern parable on the virtue of choice. Blessed with the tools for a safe and prosperous career; All-American wrestling, speed, and explosive strength—he wakes up every morning and chooses glorious, unadulterated violence. He flies across the cage like a guided missile with teeth, seeking not just victory but detonation. His holy wars with Eddie Alvarez are Old Testament scripture, while his front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson was a strike from the heavens. Every fight is a sermon on faith over reason, a 50/50 proposition between giving or being the product of a sacrificial offering. He is beloved by the JBG not for his gifts, but for his constant, joyous refusal to use them safely. "See you at the top!" is his battle cry, a promise to meet his opponents in the JBG's kingdom.Cody "No Love" Garbrandt is the New Testament's most tragic figure, a fallen angel who serves as a cautionary tale. He was blessed with gifts of speed and power that were truly divine, a chosen one destined for a long reign. He captured the throne with a performance of near-perfection. But the JBG tests all his disciples, and Cody’s test was pride. When disrespected, he would abandon his heavenly gifts, lower his hands, and trade his grace for a chance to brawl in the mud. He engaged in firefights with a fireproof chin, forgetting that his own was made of glass. His story is a vital lesson: divine gifts are meaningless if you forsake them for earthly rage.While others fight for victory, Justin Gaethje fights as an act of worship. He is the High Priest who believes the JBG can only be appeased through a willing sacrifice - of himself, his opponent, or both. He enters the Octagon not to win, but to create a "Highlight," a moment of such perfect violence it transcends sport. He possesses the sacred scrolls of wrestling that promise a safer path, yet he chooses to burn them at the start of every battle. He walks through leg kicks, eats punches with glee, and offers his own brain cells as tribute. In return, the commission gods bestow upon him the blessing of "Fight of the Night" bonuses. He is the ultimate giver, for he understands the holiest truth: the Just Bleed God does not care who wins, only that the offering is total.For fourteen minutes and fifty seconds, Max "Blessed" Holloway is a master craftsman, a tactical genius who paints masterpieces with volume and footwork. But when the ten-second clapper sounds, he undergoes a holy possession. He becomes a different entity. It is a ritual summons, where he points to the center of the cage, inviting his opponent to abandon all pretense of safety and join him in a moment of pure, joyous communion with the JBG. His eyes change, and his flawless technique is fused with raw brawling instinct. This brief transformation - most purely expressed in the final, soul-stealing second against Gaethje, is a glimpse of perfection in the eyes of the JBG: the clean expression of chaos, a controlled demolition of the highest order.The New Testament is officiated by two complex high priests. Marc Goddard is the Guilty Priest, a man forever torn between the written laws of the commissions and the divine whispers from the altar. His moments of hesitation are his sins, where he allows a battle to rage on, betraying his earthly duties to satisfy the JBG's thirst. Herb Dean is the Oracle, a vessel through whom the JBG speaks unpredictably. He does not follow rules; he acts on divine vibes. He will stop a fight moments too early or seconds too late, for mortal time is meaningless to him. His "gold standard" is not consistency, but his unflinching acceptance of his role as the JBG's most mysterious and unpredictable messenger.Go forth and Just Bleed. Amen.